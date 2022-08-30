The Anacortes Fire Department hopes to build a new station on a city-owned property in the March Point area.
An architectural firm is currently working on a site study to determine the feasibility and cost estimates of the potential project. The Fire Department expects to learn the study results this fall.
The Anacortes Fire Department does not have guaranteed access to the station it currently uses in the March Point area because it is a shared facility.
The new station would “secure a permanent site for fire/EMS response out in the March Point area,” said Anacortes Fire Chief Bill Harris.
He anticipates an increased need for a reliable, long-term fire station in March Point as the area develops.
“There’s still some growth potential; it’s not as built-out as some other parts of town,” he said.
Voters will likely determine whether the necessary funds will be secured to begin project construction, Harris said.
The project does not yet have a secure timeline, but project details will likely become more clear once the feasibility study is completed and estimated costs are determined.
