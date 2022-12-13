A planned trip to the vet last week took an unexpected downward turn for Tonto, a 3-year-old wooly Siberian husky from Lopez Island. A visit to Washington Park led to a 50-foot fall off a cliff that required a rope rescue.
Tonto was back home Monday and resting so he can heal from internal injuries sustained in the fall.
"He's so tough," said his owner, Audrey Cotten.
Though no bones were broken, Tonto has a limp and is moving slower, but he is recovering, she said. During his ultimate vet visit, no longer routine, he weighed in at 125 pounds.
It was Thursday, Dec. 8, and Tonto had made the ferry trip with Cotten from Lopez Island to Anacortes. After disembarking, they headed to Washington Park to have "a walk and a wiggle" before heading to the vet, Cotten said.
Tonto explored the edge of the trail near the staircase that leads down to the beach on the east side of the park, and just like that, his walk and wiggle turned into a slip-and-fall.
Tonto hit a wet spot and lost his footing, falling over the side and down 50 to 60 feet to the jagged rocks below.
"His front feet slipped, and he couldn't catch himself," Cotten said. "It happened so fast."
The rainy weather had made the rocky edge "deceptively slick," Anacortes Fire Department Capt. Chris Byer said.
Cotten and her husband looked to find Tonto hadn't hit the water, as she had originally hoped, and was wedged in the rocks below.
She could hear Tonto crying below as he righted himself on the rocks. She called 911.
Byer and AFD Lt. Ryan Frazier arrived, along with Anacortes Police Department Animal Control Officer Zabrina Nybo and Parks and Recreation Department Staff Nicole Johnston.
Luckily, the fire department is trained to handle rescues like this one, though this was the first time they made this type of rescue for a dog, Byer said.
"Our staff trains consistently on technical rescues like this," he said. "We were happy to be able to help."
Though Tonto fell about 50 or 60 feet, the team had to go higher to find a tree large enough to support the ropes system they would use to reach him. They did that, and Frazier set everything up about 100 feet above the dog. Byer rappelled down to Tonto and freed him from the rocks. Pulling him back up the cliff wasn't really a good option, with no harness that would work for him, Byer said.
So the department's rescue boat pulled up to the park, and Byer managed to move Tonto about 25 feet out onto a flat rock so he could be loaded onto the boat.
From there, Tonto went to the Emergency Pet Hospital, where he spent two nights with severe lung contusions, a ruptured liver and spleen and some scratches.
It was a big fall, and Cotten said she knows how fortunate it is that her dog survived.
"His spirit is so playful and fun, and he is so strong," she said.
As for getting back on the trails, Tonto may be willing, but Cotten isn't so sure.
