0814 WSF fares

Washington State Ferries will increase fares 2.5% for standard-sized vehicles, 5% for oversized vehicles, on Oct. 1. A second round of similar fare increases will take place in May. (File photo)

The first set of increases in fares for Washington State Ferries will take effect Oct. 1, with another set of increases taking effect on May 1.

The state Transportation Commission announced the increases last week.

Changes on Oct. 1: 

  • 2.5% fare increase for standard-sized vehicles
  • 5% fare increase for oversized vehicles on the Anacortes/Sidney, B.C. route
  • Reservation no-show fees will be increased up to 100 percent of the one-way fare paid, based on a standard-sized vehicle 
  • 2% passenger fare increase 
  • Inter-island ferry transfers valid through end of the service day of issue.

Changes on May 1:

  • 2.5% increase for standard-sized vehicles
  • 5% increase for oversized vehicles on the Anacortes/Sidney, B.C. route
  • 2% passenger fare increase
  • 25-cent surcharge toward building of new ferry

A list of ferry fares is available at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/fares/

More from this section

Tags

Load comments