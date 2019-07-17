Fifty years ago this month, Phyllis Swanberg (now Phyllis Lamb) stepped into the role of president of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
Not only was Lamb the only woman in the group and the first woman ever to take on that leadership role in Anacortes, she was the first woman to lead a chamber of commerce in Washington.
She took her oath of office on July 7, 1969.
At the time, she was the manager of the J.C. Penney in town.
She started working at the store when her daughter was in kindergarten, as a way to get a little extra money.
After taking a few years off from the job, store leadership called and asked her to come back … this time as a manager.
She agreed and ended up joining the chamber even though no other woman had. Several of the men in the group decided to push her to be the president, which would put Anacortes ahead of everyone else in the state, Lamb said.
“I kept telling them no,” she said.
Eventually, she agreed and was installed.
Being chamber president had its perks, outside of her official Anacortes-based duties. She rode in a sports car on the first trek along a highway near Ellensburg when it opened. She had dinner with the captain of the largest ship in the world when it came into port. She went on several trips around the state and to Canada to meet with other chamber leaders.
Throughout it all, she kept working at the store. Retail here was different back in those days, she said.
“At that time, there were a lot of merchants in Anacortes,” she said.
She remembers the department stores in town and all the opportunities to buy things without heading over the bridge to Mount Vernon or Burlington.
She eventually moved on from Anacortes and worked at J.C. Penney stores in Coos Bay, Oregon, and in the Seattle area before leaving the company for good.
Lamb eventually came back to her hometown. She was born in Anacortes on Dec. 11, 1930, at her grandparents’ house on the corner of 24th and J.
After a few years, her family had to seek jobs elsewhere.
“The war took us to Renton,” she said.
Her family returned to Anacortes in time for her to graduate with the senior class of 1949.
“We still get together about four times a year,” she said.
