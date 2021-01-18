The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning residents across the state to take down their bird feeders until at least February to curb an outbreak of salmonella infections killing birds in Skagit and other counties across the state.
The outbreak is connected to a large wave of Pine Siskins, a type of finch that typically winters in the boreal forest, and have moved south from Canada.
Tim Manns, conservation chair for the Skagit Audubon Society, said he’s seen two sick Pine Siskins at his backyard feeders in Mount Vernon. While the birds are usually “quick and flighty,” these ones are lethargic, easily approachable and have ruffled feathers.
He has heeded the advice and said he won’t put them back up until sometime in February.
“When birds flock together in large numbers at feeders, they can transmit the disease through droppings and saliva,” Fish and Wildlife veterinarian Kristin Mansfield said in a release.
“Birds use natural food sources year-round, even while also using backyard bird feeders, so they should be fine without the feeders,” Mansfield said.
It is important to keep feeders, birdbaths, and the areas below them clean so as not to spread the disease. Feeders should be cleaned regularly with warm soapy water and then soaked in nine parts water and one part bleach, and rinsed and dried before refilling.
Possible transmission of the salmonella infection, known as salmonellosis, to cats and humans are possible, according to Fish and Wildlife. The agency is asking for people to report dead birds online at tinyurl.com/yy4mvb3s.
