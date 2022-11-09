Dozensof large blue crates lined the dock outside the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed last week as fishing crews lifted large nets full of salmon out of boats, placed them in the crates and covered them with ice.
From there, the fish went on the next leg of their journey. The crews loaded the crates into a semi-truck and it headed to Surrey, B.C., for processing. The fish were cleaned, frozen and prepared to go to stores and homes.
The process, which added up to “well over a million pounds” of chum salmon, was done through West Coast Seafood Logistics, employee Doug Karlberg said. A million pounds of fish means two million meals, Doug Karlberg, with the organization, said.
It also means about 600,000 servings of caviar. Chum salmon caviar is one of the most highly favored varieties, he said.
The fishing crews also unloaded sockeye salmon earlier in the year during sockeye season, Karlberg said.
The fishing season for chum salmon is about three weeks, with crews out gathering the fish and bringing it to the dock over the last week to unload it.
Chum salmon is a great, inexpensive type of salmon, Karlberg said. It’s perfect for things such as buffets or for families who can’t afford the higher-end fish.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, alone, the crews unloaded more than 300,000 pounds of fish, Karlberg said.
The Port of Anacortes isn’t the normal unloading spot for the fish, he said.
Because salmon resources have dropped throughout the state over the past century, on-shore infrastructure has gone away, he said. As of now, there are really only places in Bellingham and Seattle. These two unloading spots can fill up quickly and run out of room, Karlberg said.
So the fishing fleet made arrangements to unload in Canada. Then, the chum salmon run came back at two or three times more than expected, so that infrastructure wasn’t enough to take all the extra fish, he said.
Without a dock to unload the salmon, the fishing fleet would have shut down, Karlberg said.
Luckily, they was able to work with the Anacortes port to unload their fish and keep all 1,000 people on the fishing crews working.
If there hadn’t been a place to unloaded, fishing would have come to a halt when the boats had reached the limit of what could be handled by on-shore infrastructure, Karlberg said.
“I’ve worked with ports my whole life and this port was so enthusiastic about the commercial fishing industry,” he said.
Karlberg said he could see that port neighbors, such as Dakota Creek Industries, work on fishing vessels and have workers that came from the fishing industry, because they were quick to move their own vessels to make sure the fishing boats had room.
With its history of fish processing, Anacortes has been a great place to unload, Karlberg said.
The fish were taken to Canada for processing because processors in the state have been inundated with fish from other fleets, Karlberg said.
“Once they are frozen, we have a sigh of relief,” he said.
The fish have been more plentiful this year than expected, Karlberg said.
Part of that is because of the condition of the water, he said. The oceanographic cycle right now means the temperature of the water is right for lots of feed in the water. The more feed, the more fish, he said.
These cycles are cyclical, so there are some years that are great for fishing and some that are more sparse. In general, though, fish counts in Washington state are improving, he said.
The chinook salmon earlier this year had “probably the best spawn I’ve seen in my life,” Karlberg said.
“There have been some really healthy conditions for Washington state salmon,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.