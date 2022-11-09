Dozens of large blue crates lined the dock outside the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed last week as fishing crews lifted large nets full of salmon out of boats, placed them in the crates and covered them with ice.

From there, the fish went on the next leg of their journey. The crews loaded the crates into a semi-truck and it headed to Surrey, B.C., for processing. The fish were cleaned, frozen and prepared to go to stores and homes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.