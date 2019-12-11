The 40th District Democrats hope to have a new state House member appointed in time for the 2020 legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.
State Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Anacortes, resigned effective Jan. 6 to concentrate on his new job at a global smart-technology company.
Precinct committee officers will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 in the Skagit Public Utility District building to select three nominees to forward to the counties’ legislative bodies for consideration, 40th District Democrats Chairman Trevor Smith said Tuesday.
That would give members of the San Juan County Council, Skagit County Board of County Commissioners and the Whatcom County Council seven business days after the holidays to reach consensus on an appointment before the session begins.
As of Tuesday, five Democrats had announced they were seeking appointment:
• Rud Browne, Whatcom County Council member. It's Browne's second attempt at appointment to the Legislature, despite a decision by the state party that he is ineligible because he serves on a council that will help select the appointee.
Earlier this year, Browne sought appointment to the state Senate after Kevin Ranker resigned.
Smith said the party's decision was in keeping with a state attorney general's opinion from 1987. Browne would have to resign to be eligible for appointment, Smith said.
• Amanda Hubik, Morris’s legislative assistant. She was formerly marketing and promotions coordinator for the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, and before that worked in e-commerce and web marketing for SeaBear and Made in Washington.
“This has been the best year of my life,” she told Democrats of her year as Morris’s legislative assistant. She spoke Sunday at the 40th District Democrats’ holiday brunch at the Alger Community Hall and talked of getting to know constituents.
“I have spent a year (in Olympia) making connections and making sure that this district is going to be well taken care of, regardless of who’s down there on Jan. 13,” she said. If appointed, she wants to serve on the House Finance Committee.
• Michael Lilliquist, a Bellingham City Council member. His council bio states he has worked to “preserve our quality of life by balancing our man-made and natural environments in a way that works in the long run,” long-range fiscal planning, budget transparency, tax equity, and carefully planned growth “in a way that respects local character and avoids sprawling development.”
• Marco Morales of Mount Vernon. He is president of the Indigenous Studies Foundation, a former counselor for Cascades Job Corps and a former teaching assistant at Western Washington University. He wants to seek solutions to climate change, protect and create jobs as the region’s oil industries transition into green energy development and build engagement between the state and region’s tribal governments.
• Alex Ramel of Bellingham. He is former president of the Kulshan Community Land Trust and ran for state House in 2018 on a platform of climate change, affordable housing, healthcare for all, fully funded schools, equal pay for women and gun violence prevention.
Democratic precinct committee officers in the 40th District have 30 days from the effective date of Morris’s resignation — Jan. 6 — to nominate three candidates for appointment, state Democratic Party spokesman Will Casey said Tuesday. Members of the county councils and county commission in the district will vote on the appointee, who will take office immediately and serve the remainder of the term.
House members are elected to two-year terms and are paid $42,106 per year plus per diem. Representatives introduce and vote on bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees. There are 98 representatives; currently, 57 are Democrats, 41 are Republicans.
