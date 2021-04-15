The City Council approved Monday a $115,000 contract with Lakeside Industries, Inc. to repair pavement and patch asphalt on five streets on March’s Point in preparation for cape sealing this summer.
The roads are Christianson Road, Summit Park Road, Thompson Road, Stevenson Road and Padilla Heights Road.
A cape seal is a chip seal that is then covered with a fog seal. According to city documents, the roadways require some repair, patching and leveling of bad spots prior to cape sealing.
Skagit County will do the cape seal work as part of an interlocal agreement with the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.