A proposed apartment building, tentatively named Fidalgo Flats, is the first project proposed under the updated development regulations that were approved by the Anacortes City Council this summer.
If built as proposed by Madrona Real Estate Services, it would rival the downtown Majestic Inn as the tallest building in Anacortes.
But not everyone is convinced this is the best way to address the city’s lack of affordable apartments.
That was the goal when the Anacortes City Council adopted the development regulations allowing a fifth story on new apartment or condominium buildings in exchange for a percentage of smaller, more affordable units.
Tom Lane expected to see such development take place in the more urbanized downtown core. He didn’t expect a five-story, 25-unit apartment building to be built across the street from his 100-year-old, one-and-a-half story home at 18th Street and O Avenue.
“It’s a great-looking building, but it doesn’t belong next to a residential neighborhood. It belongs in the downtown core,” Lane said Monday of the proposed apartments.
“If this is built here, we’re going down a new path. Where’s it going to stop?”
The updated development regulations include an incentive designed to increase the number of affordable rentals in the city by allowing an additional story in exchange for 25% of the apartments or condos being 600 square feet — the idea being that smaller will be more affordable.
But “more affordable” does not necessarily mean “affordable housing,” according to one former City Council member. Cynthia Richardson pointed out in a letter to the Anacortes American that the city zoning code defines affordable rentals as those within reach to households earning no more than 50% of the city’s median income, and affordable home ownership as being affordable to households earning no more than 80% of the median income, with no more than 30 % of monthly household income paid for monthly housing expenses.
The median household income in Anacortes is $63,950 a year, or $5,329.16 a month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. “Affordable” rent for a median-income household in Anacortes would be $1,774.61.
Bradford Augustine, founder and managing partner of Madrona Real Estate Services, didn’t say how much rent would be for a 600-square-foot apartment at Fidalgo Flats, but did say rents are driven by the cost of construction per square foot; therefore, a smaller apartment should command a lower rent.
“We took advantage of the smaller-unit incentive, which in turn means those units will rent for less money — hopefully — than if they were bigger,” Augustine said. If the council adopts a Multifamily Tax Exemption Program now under consideration, those five 600-square-foot units will rent at a below-market rate, he said.
The Multifamily Tax Exemption Program would free developers of property tax payments for about eight years in exchange for a percentage of below-market rentals during that time. Augustine said he plans to apply for the exemption if it’s adopted.
“I call it a quid pro quo — the developer gets a benefit, the city gets a benefit, and those that are looking for what I call workforce housing get a benefit — a bartender in town, or someone who works at the hospital. So, we are able to offer a product at 80% of fair market — so, a 20% discount — and the only reason we can do that is that we’re getting a discount on our property taxes.”
He added, “The whole key to a vibrant city is to have people living in the city, and when you can’t afford to live here (and) you’ve got to live in the outskirts, that’s not healthy for the shops and businesses in town.”
‘A very beautiful building’
Madrona Real Estate Services builds and manages commercial and residential real estate, mostly in Seattle, although the company also developed and owns Fidalgo Square on Commercial Avenue between 17th and 18th streets. Among the other properties it’s developed: Bellevue Farm Residences in Roche Harbor, condominiums in Madison Park, townhomes in Washington Park, mixed-use residential and commercial in Capitol Hill, and retail centers in Auburn and Kent.
Fidalgo Flats will be developed on land that was recently cleared of two older homes. Augustine’s company also owns a 1920-era home and vacant lot across the street. The home will be fixed up, he said, and will be a rental; the lot next door is proposed for additional parking for Fidalgo Square and Fidalgo Flats.
Fidalgo Flats most resembles Madrona’s REO Flats apartment building in Capitol Hill — minus the ground-floor commercial — and will have several of the same amenities: CERACLAD textured fiber cement siding, earth tones, metal awnings, and a landscaped rooftop patio with pavers, chairs, and gas fire pit and barbecue.
“It’s going to be a very beautiful building,” he said. “We’re not building something that resembles ‘old’ (and) we’re not trying to do something that is too trendy. We’re trying to do something attractive, using high-quality materials.”
Several new developments and upgrades are underway in the South Commercial Avenue area. Quantum Construction, the proposed contractor for Fidalgo Flats, is finishing construction of the Anacortes Family Center’s newest apartments on 28th Street. Barrett Financial remodeled and moved into the former Samish Nation Health and Human Services building on Commercial Avenue. SaviBank remodeled and moved into the former John L. Scott Real Estate building. The former Select Styling building was rebuilt and reborn as a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, and the city will soon build an adjacent park named in honor of former City Council member Erica Pickett.
Still, Lane feels Fidalgo Flats would be overwhelming for the neighborhood.
Ronald Fernandez, a resident of 15th street who said he has a doctorate in urban anthropology, agreed.
“In my opinion, and from having lived in other cities, I think the 65 feet is a bit excessive,” he told the City Council on Monday. “Sixty-five feet is probably overdoing it for this town.”
