Dom Tor Fleming edged Sara Holahan by two votes to win a spot on the Nov. 5 general ballot for Anacortes City Council Position 2.
The Skagit County Elections Office on Tuesday certified the results of the Aug. 6 primary election. Christine Cleland-McGrath led with 817 votes, or 47.92%. Fleming received 445 votes, or 26.1%. Holahan received 443 votes, or 25.98%.
The Anacortes American left messages Tuesday afternoon for Fleming and Holahan. This story will be updated later.
Holahan — retired deputy library director of Mount Vernon and unsuccessful candidate for council in 2017 — led Fleming by 12 votes on election night. An updated vote count by the end of the week had Fleming ahead by 17 votes. His lead shrank as late ballots came in.
Fleming is chief financial officer for a tech company. In February, he, Cleland-McGrath and Holahan were candidates for appointment to the council position vacated by Liz Lovelett, who went on to the state Senate. Fleming later withdrew his name from consideration, saying a woman should be appointed to maintain diversity on the council.
Cleland-McGrath was nominated, but then the council changed how it would make the selection, and the ultimate winner was Carolyn Moulton.
Cleland-McGrath, a real estate agent and city planning commissioner, said in an earlier interview that housing availability and affordability are priorities for her.
“We need to address lack of housing across the board — single-family housing, multifamily housing, affordable housing,” she said. “This is a beautiful place to live, and we have to make sure have a long-term and short-term plan for housing and living-wage jobs.”
As a planning commissioner, Cleland-McGrath helped develop the city’s revised development regulations and zoning map that were approved July 22 by the City Council. Included are incentives for developers to add affordable condos and apartments; rules for development of cottages clustered around shared open space; and the use of accessory dwelling units as rentals.
“There’s a 0.04% vacancy rate in Skagit County,” she said of rentals. “We need more rentals across the board.”
During the campaign, Fleming proposed improving downtown traffic flow by diverting pass-through traffic from Commercial Avenue to R Avenue and improving the streetscape with landscaping, better crossings and wider sidewalks to "make this attractive for people to move back and forth.”
He wants to actively market companies to move to Anacortes "because we have low cost for space, we have low taxes, low crime and an available workforce that is ready to go.” He said developing a workforce for the future would be bolstered by asking Western Washington University to locate a campus here that focuses on entrepreneurship and business.
Fleming said homelessness is driven by rising home costs, addiction, mental illness and domestic disturbances. He supports requiring a percentage of new homes meet affordable housing guidelines.
New council members
Four of seven council positions are on the Nov. 5 ballot. The council is guaranteed to have at least two new members — Brad Adams and Eric Johnson chose not to seek reelection.
• Position 2 (four-year term): Tor Fleming, Christine Cleland-McGrath
• Position 3 (four-year term): Jeremy Carter
• Position 6 (two-year unexpired term): Incumbent Carolyn Moulton, John Espinoza
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first four Mondays of each month. The council approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions, decides land-use issues and approves the city budget. Members serve on council committees addressing issues related to finance, housing affordability and community services, parks and recreation, personnel, planning, public safety and public works; they also represent the city on local and regional committees.
Council members are paid $1,200 a month.
