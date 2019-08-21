"It ain't over till it's over" New York Mets manager Yogi Berra once said of his team's chances of making it to the post-season.
If alive today, he might have said that about the final vote tally in the primary election for Anacortes City Council Position 2.
A two-vote difference between candidates Dom Tor Fleming and Sara Holahan triggered a mandatory recount, which begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 26, the county elections office reported Wednesday.
The primary election was Aug. 6. Holahan was initially ahead of Fleming by 12 votes; an updated vote count by the end of that week had Fleming ahead by 17 votes. On Tuesday, the day the canvassing board met to certify the election results, Fleming led by two votes, triggering a recount.
Christine Cleland-McGrath led with 817 votes to advance to the Nov. 5 general election. Fleming received 445 votes, Holahan 443. The recount will determine whether Fleming or Holahan will also advance to the general election.
Holahan is retired deputy library director of Mount Vernon; she ran unsuccessfully for council in 2017 and, like Cleland-McGrath and Fleming, applied earlier this year for appointment to the City Council position vacated by Liz Lovelett, who went to the state Senate. The appointment went to Carolyn Moulton.
A recount is also scheduled in the primary for mayor of Hamilton. Joan Cromley and Carla Vandiver tied with 27 votes.
Phone messages were left for Holahan on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fleming said Wednesday he won't ask for another recount if Holahan prevails.
"I'll trust in the result," Fleming said. "I've been surprised and entertained by the results going back and forth like this — to go from losing to winning to being undecided. I'm not freaked out by the idea of Sara winning. We have some common goals here. We're volunteering to do good work for the city."
Fleming said he believes he and Holahan received support "from the same broad category of voters in Anacortes" — people concerned about homelessness, the local economy and protecting the environment.
If he's out after the recount, will he run for council again in the future? "I don't know," Fleming said. "If I lose, I will re-route my energies to working with the Anacortes Family Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. If the city is not going to take aggressive action to resolve homelessness in our community, I will look for private means to make a difference."
Open to the public
County Elections Supervisor David Cunningham said the recount will be open to the public. A team of six volunteers and four elections office staff members will conduct the recount in the elections office on the second floor of the county administration building on the corner of Kinkade and Third streets in Mount Vernon.
Fleming and Holahan have been invited to observe the recount, Cunningham said.
Here's what will happen, according to Cunningham:
A total of 18,342 ballots were counted by the elections office. Say a properly postmarked but delayed ballot mailed from overseas was received. If it was received by Aug. 19, the day before the election results were certified, it can be counted, Cunningham said, although he didn't know of any that were received that late. Any ballot received Aug. 20 and later will not be counted, he said.
Those working the recount will go through those 18,342 ballots and sort out the Anacortes ballots. Then, the recount will begin. If a candidate is not satisfied with the result, he or she can request another recount at their expense, Cunningham said. If the final result is a tie, it will be settled with a coin toss.
Cunningham could only recall one election being decided by a coin toss in his 25 years with the elections office.
'Unusual number' of unsigned ballots
Cunningham said this close election illustrates the importance of voting — and of each voter making sure his or her ballot envelope is signed and voter information on file with the elections office is up to date.
When ballots are received by the elections office, "We review the ballots that come in and if we have any question — if your ballot (envelope) is unsigned or your signature doesn't look like the one we have on file — we may send you a letter and ask you to clarify this. We received an unusual number of ballots from Anacortes that voters didn't sign, and very few people responded to our letter."
As a result, those ballots were not counted, Cunningham said. He didn't know the exact number of ballots that were disqualified.
The candidates and the issues
Fleming is chief financial officer for a tech company. During the campaign, he proposed improving downtown traffic flow by diverting pass-through traffic from Commercial Avenue to R Avenue and improving the streetscape with landscaping, better crossings and wider sidewalks to "make this attractive for people to move back and forth.”
He wants to actively market companies to move to Anacortes "because we have low cost for space, we have low taxes, low crime and an available workforce that is ready to go.” He said developing a workforce for the future would be bolstered by asking Western Washington University to locate a campus here that focuses on entrepreneurship and business.
Fleming said homelessness is driven by rising home costs, addiction, mental illness and domestic disturbances. He supports requiring a percentage of new homes meet affordable housing guidelines.
During the campaign, Holahan said speed limit controls and giving larger commercial vehicles another route would make the downtown core more visitor-friendly, adding that walkability and crossings also need to be improved.
Holahan said higher education needs to be expanded beyond the marine trades, and there is industrial land available for green-industry businesses such as solar. “There are also a lot of businesses that are so necessary, such as infant care,” she said. “Also, nursing and health care. We are an older population and health care needs are huge. … Those are also well-paid jobs.”
Holahan said homelessness is “not something Anacortes can solve on its own.” She said the city must work with other cities and the state to find funding and resources for more affordable housing construction. She also proposed using incentives to encourage the development of smaller, more affordable homes.
New council members
Four of seven council positions are on the Nov. 5 ballot. The council is guaranteed to have at least two new members — Brad Adams and Eric Johnson chose not to seek reelection.
• Position 1 (four-year term): incumbent Ryan Walters, John Schryvers
• Position 2 (four-year term): Christine Cleland-McGrath; Tor Fleming or Sara Holahan
• Position 3 (four-year term): Jeremy Carter
• Position 6 (two-year unexpired term): Incumbent Carolyn Moulton, John Espinoza
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first four Mondays of each month. The council approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions, decides land-use issues and approves the city budget. Members serve on council committees addressing issues related to finance, housing affordability and community services, parks and recreation, personnel, planning, public safety and public works; they also represent the city on local and regional committees.
Council members are paid $1,200 a month.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.