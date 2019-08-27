Dom Tor Fleming won the recount Tuesday for a place on the November general election ballot along with frontrunner Christine Cleland-McGrath for Anacortes City Council Position 2.
In a top-two primary race in which candidates vying for the second-place spot flipped at one point after counting began, the end result was the same two-vote margin that spurred the mandatory recount.
Fleming received 445 votes to Sara Holahan’s 443, the same results as the Aug. 6 primary. Anacortes ballots were pulled from among the 18,342 cast in Skagit County for the primary to be recounted this week.
County Elections Supervisor David Cunningham said Tuesday that results will be certified and deemed official at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Until then, Holahan could ask for another recount at her expense, but her intentions were unknown at press time. She did not return messages left last week and this week.
At stake: an opportunity to be one of two new voices on the City Council. The Position 2 winner will succeed Brad Adams, who chose not to seek reelection. Jeremy Carter, an Army National Guard recruiter, is the sole candidate for Position 3 as Eric Johnson chose not to seek reelection. Council positions 1 and 6 are also on the ballot.
Last week after the recount was scheduled, Fleming said he would accept the recount results.
Fleming said he and Holahan, who retired as deputy library director in Mount Vernon, received support “from the same broad category of voters in Anacortes” — people concerned about homelessness, the local economy and protecting the environment.
“We have some common goals here. We’re volunteering to do good work for the city,” he said.
The candidates and issues
Cleland-McGrath, a real estate agent and city planning commissioner, said housing availability and affordability are priorities for her.
“We need to address lack of housing across the board — single-family housing, multifamily housing, affordable housing,” she said in an earlier interview. “This is a beautiful place to live, and we have to make sure have a long-term and short-term plan for housing and living-wage jobs.”
As a planning commissioner, Cleland-McGrath helped develop the city’s revised development regulations and zoning map that were approved July 22 by the City Council. Included are incentives for developers to build affordable condos and apartments; rules for development of cottages clustered around shared open space; and the use of accessory dwelling units as rentals.
“There’s a 0.04% vacancy rate in Skagit County,” she said of rentals. “We need more rentals across the board.”
Fleming is chief financial officer for Recruiting Bandwidth, a staffing and recruiting company.
During the campaign, he proposed improving downtown traffic flow by diverting pass-through traffic from Commercial Avenue to R Avenue and improving the streetscape with landscaping, better crossings and wider sidewalks to make downtown “attractive for people to move back and forth.”
He wants to actively market companies to move to Anacortes “because we have low cost for space, we have low taxes, low crime and an available workforce that is ready to go.”
He said developing a workforce for the future would be bolstered by asking Western Washington University to locate a campus here that focuses on entrepreneurship and business.
Fleming said homelessness is driven by rising home costs, addiction, mental illness and domestic disturbances. He supports requiring a percentage of new homes to meet affordable housing guidelines.
Council facts
The City Council approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions, decides land-use issues and approves the city budget. Members serve on council committees addressing issues related to finance, housing affordability and community services, parks and recreation, personnel, planning, public safety and public works; they also represent the city on local and regional committees.
Council members are paid $1,200 a month. The positions are nonpartisan.
