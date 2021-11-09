The Anacortes High School football team has been through a lot in the past few years. A team that won zero games four years ago finished this season with a 9-1 record.
“This season was a lot of fun, obviously any time you win nine games it is going to be a good season, but this is special because of the journey and where the program was four years ago compared to now,” Head Coach Justin Portz said in an email. “Every week we would hear about teams in our area having to forfeit games due to COVID, so the fact that we played a 10-game season is a feat in itself.”
The program has grown in leaps and bounds in numbers, too. Four years ago, it had 29 players in the entire program and 19 on the varsity roster.
This year, the program had 61 players, 38 on varsity and a full junior varsity and C team schedule.
“There is a sense of excitement and pride associated with the football program at Anacortes High School and I’m blessed to be a part of it,” Portz said in his email.
In its final game of the season Nov. 5, Seahawks Jake Schuh and Brock Beaner scored touchdowns as the team beat Everett 13-12.
The Seahawks finished the season 9-1 with an eight-game win streak.
While Schuh had a rushing touchdown among his 158 yards on the ground, Beaner caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Rex Larson.
Larson was 11-for-17 for 119 yards passing.
Beaner and Hayden John each caught four passes, while Carson Portz caught three.
At the end of that game, the students, families and fans came out onto the field to celebrate with the players, something that Portz said created an “amazing atmosphere.”
“We all shared in that special moment together, there were a lot of tears and hugs and that’s a tradition I hope to continue,” he said. “There were a few players there from that 2018 0-9 season that came down and gave me big hugs after the game. Coaching is all about love and building relationships and to have those former players come and find me to celebrate, well that was awesome and something I’ll never forget.”
Even though the team had a spectacular season, an independent schedule means the successful Seahawks cannot compete at the state level. The team expected to move back into the Northwest Conference this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant that they had to stay in the independent schedule they committed to when the team took a break from varsity in 2019.
Not making it to the conference was frustrating, Portz said.
“It was not what we wanted but in the end we just had to go out there and play whoever we could find this season,” he wrote. “We will be allowed back in our conference next year and our players are already pumped about it. It’s the toughest 2A conference in the state and we have a lot of work to do to to achieve our goals, but let’s just say that we are all very excited about the opportunity to compete in our conference next year.”
There’s so much to be proud of, Portz said.
“Despite such an incredible season statistically, some of my favorite moments didn’t happen on the field,” he wrote in his email. “Seeing our entire varsity team on the sideline cheering on our freshmen and JV teams and having our senior captain running water out to them during time outs let me know that we had something special going on with the culture of our program. Our varsity players acting as ball boys, water boys, encouraging and coaching their younger teammates really set the tone for the type of program we had become.”
Twelve seniors will graduate. This amazing group of young men has made a positive impact on the coaches and the program, Portz said.
“They will be missed,” he wrote.
Next year is looking strong. Portz said most starters were underclassmen, and this year’s junior class is strong.
“They’re going to set high expectations for themselves coming into next year,” he said.
Portz wrote that his first year as head coach couldn’t have gone better.
“I am so thankful to our prior head coach Chris Hunter and the players from the classes of 2019-22 for everything they sacrificed to help rebuild this football program,” he said. He also credited his staff and the support he receives from his family even as his coaching responsibilities required a lot of time and dedication.
“The vibe of Anacortes football is really special right now and I’m having a blast. Go Hawks!”
