Jeremy Carter is the sole candidate for Anacortes City Council Position 3, but his path to elective office has not been easy.
First, he had to get permission to run for council. He is an active-duty staff sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard. He said his chain of command gave him permission to run for City Council because the position is nonpartisan and would not conflict time-wise with his job as a recruiter.
Second, he was a candidate for appointment to Position 6 in March after Liz Lovelett went to the state Senate. He didn’t make it to the finalists’ round.
Now, he’s the lone candidate for Position 3, but his name won’t be the only one on the ballot. James Finley, head volleyball coach at Seattle University, withdrew his candidacy in June, citing job commitments and study toward a degree in management and leadership from WGU Washington. But Finley’s decision to withdraw his candidacy came too late to keep his name off the ballot.
And so, Carter continues on the campaign trail — to get an opportunity to hear constituents’ concerns and to prepare himself so he can hit the ground running once he takes office. He’s been knocking on doors, putting up campaign signs, attending Monday council meetings, and attended a Skyline Property Owners Association meeting with Councilman Eric Johnson, who decided not to seek reelection.
“I’m starting now so that by the time I take office I’m not playing catch-up,” Carter said.
His reason for running for council: “I want to give back to the city.”
His issues of concern: Helping to solve homelessness in the city, create jobs and attract new residents who can help bridge the gap between the older and younger generations that live here.
Regarding homelessness, “It’s something I want to help out with, but I don’t have a solution,” he said, adding that public-private partnerships are one possible avenue. He supports construction of smaller, more affordable homes.
Carter, 35, grew up in Edmonds and has been an Anacortes resident for 10 years and is a rescue diver with Skagit County Search and Rescue. He is nearing completion of two associate degrees and plans to pursue an online undergraduate degree in organizational leadership at University of Charleston, West Virginia. He and his wife, Corinna, own Red Salon and the Shannon and Beatty buildings. They have three children.
According to the Public Disclosure Commission, Carter selected the “mini-reporting” option for campaign contributions and expenditures, meaning he doesn’t intend to receive or spend more than $5,000 in his campaign.
‘A place that I wanted to call home’
After graduating high school, Carter joined the National Guard; his resume states that he did two combat tours as an infantryman.
“It wasn’t until I came to Anacortes that I found a place that I wanted to call home,” he told the City Council on March 25. “Community members made me feel welcome and appreciated, and I wanted to help out and give back as best I could.”
He and his wife married here in 2011. He worked for three years as a union welder, went full-time with the National Guard in 2014, and in 2017 he and his wife purchased Red Salon. They later purchased the Shannon Building and the Beatty Building.
“We wanted to keep rent as low as we could for our 20-plus tenants so they can focus more on their small businesses … without having the financial hardships of worrying about rent and whether they’re going to be able to stay open,” he told the council.
He added, “I love where Anacortes is going with technology and with reducing its carbon footprint, and that’s something I want to be part of.”
Council will have two new members
Four of seven council positions are on the Nov. 5 ballot. The council is guaranteed to have two new members; Brad Adams (Position 2) and Eric Johnson (Position 3) chose not to seek re-election.
• Position 1 (four-year term): Ryan Walters, John W. Schryvers
• Position 2 (four-year term): Christine Cleland-McGrath, Tor Fleming
• Position 3 (four-year term): Jeremy Carter
• Position 6 (two-year unexpired term): Carolyn Moulton, John Espinoza
Council members are elected to four-year terms and are paid $1,200 a month. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first four Mondays of each month. The council approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions, decides land-use issues and approves the city budget. Members serve on council committees addressing issues related to finance, housing affordability and community services, parks and recreation, personnel, planning, public safety and public works; they also represent the city on local and regional committees.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.