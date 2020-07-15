The Keta Legacy Foundation, based in Kitsap, recently awarded several community grants to help fund conservation and outdoor education projects throughout the Puget Sound.
The grants focused on groups working to adapt to changes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the seven grants awarded went to the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
The $4,000 grant will go to help the group hire a forest educator to expand its education program. According to a release from the Keta Legacy Foundation, also known as the Mountaineers Foundation, the Friends of the Anacortes Forest Lands want to include multiple field trips for every kindergarten, third- and seventh-grade student in the Anacortes School District.
It also plans to create new activities and programs with the Anacortes Family Center.
