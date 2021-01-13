Former Alaska ferry sinks west of Guemes Island Ferry slip | Updated
Two vessels broke from their mooring at Lovric's Sea-Craft Marina in Tuesday's windstorm, and one of the vessels — a 100-foot scallop tender — drifted into the Guemes Island Ferry dock and sank west of the slip.
A second vessel, the former U.S. Coast Guard cutter Acushnet, 213 feet, was secured at the Port of Anacortes, Lovric's Sea-Craft reported.
Ferry service was delayed Wednesday morning until county inspectors could inspect the bridge leading to the ferry ramp and determine that it was safe. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard marked the location of the sunken vessel with floats; the hull of the vessel was visible at low tide and appeared on the M/V Guemes' radar.
According to a post by Lovric's Sea-Craft, the vessels broke free from their moorage when half of the facility's large floating breakwater took on water and sank.
"We are fortunate that nobody was hurt and that no pollution has occurred," the company reported. "We are working on raising the vessel and getting our facility back on track."
The sunken vessel has quite a history. According to Lovric's, the vessel was formerly the Alaska state ferry Chilkat; built in 1957, the then-Chilkat was the first vessel of the Alaska Marine Highway when it was established in 1963.
