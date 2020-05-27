Former choir director and principal Bob Knorr is this year’s winner of the Water A. Brodniak Award for Cultural Arts Education.
Knorr, who served as a choir director, librarian and Mount Erie Elementary School principal during his four-decade career with the Anacortes School District, was nominated by his colleagues for the award.
In recent years, he served as the high school construction logistics coordinator as the new Anacortes High School was built.
“(Knorr) introduced his students to numerous genres of music,” Tina Franulovich-Martin, elementary music teacher, said in a statement from the district. “He always went that extra mile for his students.”
The award, giving each spring, was created in 1977 when Brodniak retired as superintendent from the Anacortes School District. It is meant to recognize someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the cultural arts in Anacortes.
“(Knorr) truly stands out for his support of the performing arts in Anacortes,” Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in the district statement. “Even in retirement, his commitment has been amazing. He understands that the arts are a critical component of education and helps our students and staff achieve excellence.”
The district is unable to have an in-person celebration for Knorr and instead created a video with congratulations from Knorr’s past students, colleagues and friends.
It is posted to the district’s YouTube page.
