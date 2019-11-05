By Briana Alzola
Walking into the Anacortes High School commons last week, Daniel Demopoulos was wearing his heart on his sleeve.
The 11-year-old Anacortes resident sported an orange astronaut costume, complete with helmet.
“Throughout my life, I’ve wanted to be an astronaut, I just didn’t know what it would take,” he said.
He held the helmet under his arm as he waited for his turn to meet Navy Capt. Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, who went to space twice with NASA.
When he reached the front of the line, he received an autograph from the astronaut, posed for a picture with her and talked to her about his dream, as did several other boys and girls.
Anyone can follow their dreams, she told them and the other dozens of attendees at the final NASA @ My Library event for the Anacortes Public Library.
The event rounded out almost three years of space-themed programming funded by a grant from NASA. Anacortes is one of 75 libraries to receive the grant and one of only two in Washington. Many received only two years of funding, but Anacortes earned an extension from NASA, Librarian Diana Farnsworth said.
“In 20 years or so, I hope some of the kids who are here right now will have followed their dream and come back to share,” Farnsworth said.
Stefanyshyn-Piper is the second astronaut to take part in a Meet an Astronaut program through the library.
“This is my story,” she said at the end of her presentation. “What will yours be?”
Her story started in Minnesota, where she was on the knowledge bowl team in high school. Her strongest subject was math, so as she pursued more education, she decided she wanted to go to MIT to study mechanical engineering. Because of financial constraints, her brother encouraged her to join the military.
Stefanyshyn-Piper looked at the Navy and the Air Force. When she failed one of the requirements to be a pilot, her decision was made for her.
She joined the Navy and was soon deep-sea diving and repairing vessels under the water.
In her large diving suit, she said she looked a little like an astronaut and wondered how much different it would be to repair machinery in space.
So, she applied for NASA. And was rejected.
Turns out, most astronauts are rejected on their first try, Stefanyshyn-Piper said.
So, she tried again. And made it.
In September 2006, Stefanyshyn-Piper made her first trip to space aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis. During her talk, she talked about what it was like to go into space, gave an overview of how the shuttle worked and included information about what it was like to be aboard a space shuttle.
“It’s such a different feeling,” she said.
She found sleeping to be difficult. She slept in a sleeping bag, but as she floated in the air, she missed the feeling of laying on a bed with blankets over her.
She also talked about her time outside the shuttle on a spacewalk. She is the eighth woman to perform a spacewalk. She did so to repair equipment outside of the International Space Station.
When doing the spacewalk, it’s important to keep track of all equipment and make sure it’s all secured properly, Stefanyshyn-Piper said, as she showed a photo of a tool bag floating off into space.
The most difficult thing in space? “The first thing that breaks is the thing they didn’t think would break.”
The best thing? “You spend a lot of time looking out the window.”
She also talked about returning to Earth.
“You think to yourself, “OK, my legs don’t work quite the same way anymore.”
It takes a few days to get back to normal, she said.
On her first flight, she was in space for 12 days. Her second was 16 days.
After that flight, NASA asked her to take on a longer mission, but she decided against it. The Navy captain wanted to go back to the Navy and knew taking off more time would prevent that, so she stepped back from NASA after 13 years.
She’s so proud of her time with NASA and her spacewalks, she said. She’s one of fewer than 600 people who have gone to space and 39th on the list of the people with the most time on spacewalks.
She encouraged everyone attending to look at their own dreams and pursue them.
“Figure out your dream,” she said. “Some of you will want to go to space. Then you will come back here to tell the next generation what you did.”
