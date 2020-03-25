The Island Hospital Foundation is collecting funds to help bolster the nonprofit hospital through the next few months while it is not operating its nonessential services and to prepare for what comes next.
Last week, the hospital reduced elective procedures and appointments as a way to keep patients and employees safe, just before the reduction was mandated by the state.
The changes mean a revenue reduction of about 50%, according to hospital CEO Charles Hall.
At the same time, expenses keep growing, foundation Director Jeanette Papadakis said.
“We are in a situation where there is less revenue coming in and a lot more expenses,” she said. “We want to take care of the community.”
The relief fund aims to help not only pay for care now, which is getting more expensive with the complexities of COVID-19, but also will serve as a fund for the hospital moving forward, Hall said.
Sustainability is key, he said.
“It will help up stand up our services again as a hospital system when we are able to do so,” Hall said.
The hospital is also collecting donations of supplies.
It is looking for masks (N95, isolation and face masks) not made of cloth, bleach wipes, sani wipes, isolation gowns, nitrile (non-latex) gloves, safety goggles and hand sanitizer.
Donations can be dropped off between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the donation cart located just inside the doors of the main entrance of Island Hospital on 24th Street.
Information: donations@islandhospital.org
