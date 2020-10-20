More people than ever strapped on their running shoes and geared up for the annual Shell Fueling Education Fun Run this year, something that Anacortes Schools Foundation Director Marta McClintock appreciates.
As the organization tries to raise money during a COVID-19 pandemic and is seeing both budget shortfalls at the Anacortes School District and cancellation of major events, the nonprofit is looking for creative ways to bring in money, she said.
Normally, roughly 300 people participate in the Fueling Education run. This year, that number jumped to 475 as people found ways to put in their two miles at any point and place of their choosing during September.
Young people in particular took to the new style and participated in many of the themed selfie challenges throughout the month.
Each year, the Schools Foundation holds a contest with the schools to see which has the highest participation. This year, all the elementaries were close, but Mount Erie had 25% of its student body participate. That means the school wins a $5,000 grant to be used for something at their school, normally student chosen, McClintock said.
“I’m excited to see how they end up using the money,” she said.
Shell, the sponsor, donated an additional $15,000, to help bring the total raised at the event to a little more than $52,000, McClintock said. Last year, the event brought in $45,000.
The extra money is needed right now, McClintock said. The district faces a budget shortfall of more than $1 million due to dropping enrollment associated with remote learning and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Money raised this year will go toward COVID-relief funding for school projects, McClintock said.
Remote learning brings its own cost requirements. For example, the Schools Foundation is providing science kits monthly to every elementary school student. The kits provide hands-on projects focused on science and math, she said.
Other expenses include additional tech help, funding more mental health help or even just additional school supplies for students who wouldn’t otherwise have them, she said.
“We want to make sure everyone has equal access to supplies,” she said.
The Fueling Education Fun Run is helping with that, as will the annual Celebrate the Season fundraiser.
That event, which is normally the foundation’s biggest of the year, will also look very different this year, McClintock said. The foundation will host 12 days of online activities leading up to a virtual dinner and auction, she said.
This year, the raise the paddle portion will go to help teachers who are using out-of-the-box ideas to make a positive impact on students.
