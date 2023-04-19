It has been about seven years since Glen Veal retired and shut down his longtime business at Anacortes Brass Works, which opened in 1971 at 19th Street and R Avenue
"We still had people calling, but we just shut the door and unplugged the phone," he said.
Until last year, the nearly century-old building sat on that property as MJB, Inc., started making plans for the land around it. In December 2021, Veal sold his plot of land to MJB for its big upcoming development project that includes retail, a hotel, public access to the waterfront and housing.
The company planned to knock down the building, though, which Veal didn't want to see happen. The company agreed to terms of the sale that would allow him to break down the old building and remove it himself from the site. And that's exactly what he did.
From January to October of last year, Veal removed the pieces of Anacortes Brass Works, and the companies that had come before it, and took it all over to his farm on Guemes Island. The pieces are in a field, waiting for him to reconstruct it there on the island.
As he completed the move, area photographer Chris Eden documented the process through a series of photos. He was invited by Kit Marcinko, who founded the company with Veal and worked there for about a decade. Marcinko saw the building moved to Guemes before he died March 29.
Though they went their separate ways in business decades ago, the two remained close friends, Veal said.
"We go way back to our college days," said Veal, who is now 78.
The two worked well together, with Veal's focus on business and Marcinko's artistic skills, Veal said.
"We filled in the blanks for one another," he said. "... Even after we didn't work together, I still saw him a few times a week for all these years. I'm going to miss him."
A long history
The Anacortes Brass Works building started as a part of the Anacortes Foundry when it was built in 1926.
"The Anacortes Foundry company’s plant, Nineteenth and R, is a busy place these days," an Anacortes American story from Nov. 11, 1926, reads. "More than six tons of castings have already been made since the foundry started operations less than six weeks ago. Besides all this work the owners, H. I. Beiring and A. Richmond, have been installing the huge new force-draft furnace with a capacity of five tons. With the new furnace installed the foundry will be able to handle castings up to three tons in weight. The largest casting made so far at the foundry was the 825-pound column which was used in the construction of the new Van Buren building at Ninth and Commercial."
Back then, the focus was on cast iron pieces, Veal said. He described it as similar to a "village blacksmith shop."
It went on as a foundry for many years, but eventually fell into disrepair and stood unused for several years after the need for cast iron pieces dwindled, Veal said. At the same time, Veal and Marcinko, who was visiting from college, started talking about what would go into casting art pieces. Marcinko had cast a few items in art school, but for the most part, "we knew nothing," Veal said.
Still, they liked the idea of molten metal and casting, so they started looking around for a furnace that would work. Their search took them to Irvine Kilbreath and his foundry building. The duo told Kilbreath they wanted to move the foundry furnace to Guemes Island, but he encouraged them to instead keep the furnace in its old building. The building was worn down by then, and Kilbreath offered them the chance to use the building if they fixed it up and paid the property taxes.
With little overhead costs, the pair was ready to start a business.
A friend went to a craft show in Coupeville and talked to a vendor selling belts and buckles. The craftsman lamented the lack of places to buy the brass buckles, so Veal and Marcinko decided to give it a shot.
The only problem was they still didn't know a lot about casting. So they asked around in another search that ended up leading them to Tommy Thompson, who was building a train in his backyard.
Thompson helped show them the process of using sandcasting to create metal pieces.
"He even brought his own sand; we really didn't know anything," Veal said.
The process involves using a special kind of sand mixed with clay that will keep its shape in a mold. Then, the molten metal is poured in to create the belt buckle, he said.
The duo made a brass buckle and sold it for a few dollars, and a new business was born in 1971 with cash backing of about $100, which is what the men had at the time. Marcinko started creating artistic buckles using area wildlife as inspiration, and the two started selling them at the Anacortes Arts Festival and other craft shows.
Veal helped out when he wasn't working as a commercial fisherman.
Growing a business
Anacortes Brass Works started getting more popular, and Veal started looking for more revenue streams. On the advice from a customer, he started listing the buckles in the Alaska Magazine that helped people in Alaska find items to order by mail.
"This was before Amazon and things like that," Veal said.
Sales started coming in a few at a time, and then came the phone call that changed everything. Someone called to ask about belt buckles to commemorate the building of the Alaska pipeline, something that thousands of people worked on.
Conversations led to corporate orders that often came in in the hundreds, Veal said. Marcinko and Veal had to hire more people to keep up with demand. Companies started calling to get commemorative buckles made for things like safety awards, Veal said.
A major construction company that did business all over the world was a big client, he said.
As the buckle business grew, Marcinko soon found the buckles they were now making didn't quite fit his vision. He missed the artistic nature of creating the earlier highly decorative buckles, rather than the industrial commemorative ones, Veal said.
So in late 1981 and early 1982, Veal bought out Marcinko's half of the company.
"I was there running the show with a good crew," Veal said.
Things kept growing.
"The name Anacortes Brass Works may reach as far as the bushmen of New Guinea, but most people right here in town probably don’t know where the company is located," a Jan. 6, 1988, issue of the American reads. "Anacortes Brass Works is housed in an unassuming red building in the urban renewal area. Though the building doesn’t even have a sign identifying it, the business has kept busy producing belt buckles and plaques since 1971. 'It’s one of the few things in Anacortes that will put Anacortes’ name all over the country,' said Glen Veal, owner of the company, pointing to the Anacortes Brass Works logo on the back of a buckle. 'People say, ‘it’s one of those Anacortes buckles.' That logo also helps get the company other customers. Much of the business is from companies wanting belt buckles commemorating finished projects."
In 1995, Veal got an order for 15,000 buckles to be made in three weeks. At that time, the organization was making about 100 buckles a day, Veal said. They stepped it up, called in former employees and started working into the night to create roughly 300 buckles a day.
"That was the biggest job we ever had," he said.
Downsizing
In 2000, Veal realized his production wasn't covering all the salaries and benefits of his full-time staff. He gave everyone severance packages and sent them on their way.
"It was one of the saddest days of my life," he said.
From then on, he took on more of the production himself, hiring part-time help because pouring the molten metal into the molds can't be done by one person.
That model carried him through to 2016. Veal's longtime secretary said to him one day "Aren't you ever going to retire?"
He decided maybe she was right and gave their customers three months to put in their final orders. Then, on April 16, 2016, Anacortes Brass Works closed its doors.
People asked him why he didn't just sell it. Veal said he couldn't picture the business going on without him being there.
MJB had been asking about the property even before the business closed, Veal said. He and a neighbor, who owned two houses nearby, decided they wouldn't sell unless they sold together.
That happened at the end of 2021.
"I was personally attached to the building," Veal said of the deal to allow him to remove the old foundry building.
He started working several hours every day (except on the weekends), just like he had a job again.
First, he started taking out everything he had collected and put in the building over time.
"It was a huge job just to clear out the building from the inside," Veal said.
Then, he started on the outside. A friend with some big equipment helped him cut down first the roof and then the walls into transportable sizes. Then, they hauled them all over Guemes Island on the ferry. Since everything was built in 1926, it was older material, like shiplap in the roof and heavy tin along the outside of the walls.
The plan is not to "go into the foundry business again, but reconstruct the center of the building, particularly," Veal said.
He said he may take on some smaller casting projects so that he can show his grandkids what they were like, but he doesn't plan to work with 100-pound metal projects again.
"I want to put it up and restore it so it never disappears," Veal said of the building.
That project is coming, but Veal is taking this year off after the big task of moving everything over.
He plans to treat it a bit like a museum, to display pieces of history from the foundry through the years. He still has some of the patterns used in the very early cast iron business.
There is more than he ever imagined when starting the project, he said.
"I walked in there and said 'What did I get myself into?'" he said with a laugh.
The process took several months.
“I was pretty pleased when we took that last load to Guemes," Veal said.
