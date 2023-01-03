Ken Balcomb, founder of the nonprofit Center for Whale Research, died Dec. 15 of cancer, leaving behind an ongoing 46-year-old study of the endangered Southern Resident orcas and a career of whale advocacy.
The Center for Whale Research’s Board of Directors and staff promised in a news release to fulfill Balcomb’s wish of having his life’s work continue for more than 100 years, greater than the lifetime of a Southern Resident orca.
“Losing Ken, we’re all kind of devastated about it, but … he did a good job at getting the right people in the right place to be able to keep doing the work, and that’s exactly what we plan to do,” said Michael Weiss, research director of the organization.
Balcomb founded Orca Survey — a study of the Southern Resident orcas — in 1976.
The research and data analysis done by Orca Survey aims to build an understanding of the factors influencing the population’s survival and reproduction, Weiss said.
The Center for Whale Research then uses the information collected by Orca Survey to advocate for the recovery and conservation of the population.
“Ken has produced one of the most complete long-term data sets, not just of any killer whale population … but really any kind of long-lived mammal in the world. It’s really a remarkable, remarkable study,” Weiss said.
Balcomb advocated for a healthier habitat and a great food supply for the Southern Resident population, according to the news release.
One of the main actions for the Southern Resident population is increasing chinook salmon through conservation efforts, Weiss said.
Moving forward, the Center for Whale Research hopes to collect more data regarding specific salmon runs and how they affect the survival and reproduction of specific social groups.
“Right now, we know when there’s more salmon, they do better, but with more data, we hope to be able to really nail down which runs predict survival of which social groups,” Weiss said.
Weiss said the center aims to use future data to inform modeling efforts to see how at-risk the population is.
The Center for Whale Research’s mission encompasses everything from basic fieldwork to data analysis to communicating that research to the public and policymakers to inform effective conservation, he said.
“(Balcomb) made the world aware of the Southern Resident orcas: who they were, their struggles, when they needed our help, why we shouldn’t give up on them, and what they need to survive,” Howard Garrett — a member of the organization’s board of directors — said in a news release. “... We celebrate Ken’s achievements (and) his legacy and promise to continue his work.”
