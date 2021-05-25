Some Anacortes events are paused right now as organizers await further regulations and guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee, but plans are in the works to get more summer activities moving again.
As some events are canceled, like the Waterfront Festival, Shipwreck Fest and the Oyster Run, others will be postponed until a better time is found or adjusted to work on their scheduled dates.
The Fourth of July will hold some celebrations for Anacortes residents, and the Anacortes Arts Festival is moving forward, according to organizers.
The City of Anacortes is still holding its Fourth of July fireworks display this year and is working to make a parade work, Mayor Laurie Gere said in an email.
It’s important to have this community event, so the staff is working to make it happen, she said.
The parade route would need to be longer than normal to provide more space for crowds, Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said. If those logistics are worked out and Skagit County Public Health approves the plan, the parade can happen in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, he said.
The Parks Department is also hosting a kids fishing day at Heart Lake on June 5. Kids will be able to fish for free, and adults will not be allowed to fish that day, but there won’t be an official derby-style event, Lunsford said.
Instead, the department is asking young anglers to submit photos of their fish on the city’s website.
The city will host many events for youths this summer that can be done in small groups. The larger festivals are the ones most affected by state regulations, Lunsford said.
Bark in the Park won’t happen in June, but might be held later this year, Lunsford said. The same goes for the Kids-R-Best Fest.
The city’s spray pad at Storvik Park will be closed until the county is in Phase 4, Lunsford said.
The city is working with the Anacortes Arts Festival on holding the Arts Dash on July 31. The 5K and 10K fun runs will have safety precautions and staggered start times, plus music, obstacles and fun along the way. Registration is through the city website.
The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 6-8. It’s happening, though it may look different than in years past, said Director Meredith McIlymoyle.
Things like more space between booths, more sanitation stations and food vendors spaced out on sidestreets and out of the flow of traffic are all in McIlmoyle’s plan.
Right now, she is working through what it would look like to host an event during the current Phase 3. If those regulations ease before August, as Gov. Inslee has planned, then festival staff and volunteers will adjust accordingly, McIlmoyle said.
The festival is looking at implementing changes that could become long-term improvements, such as one-way traffic and ways to make more space for festival guests.
“It’s making us look at a lot of things,” McIlymoyle said.
