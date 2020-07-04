The Anacortes Fourth of July 2020 celebration may have been but a shadow of the usual Indepedence Day festivities. There was an unofficial parade set up as a protest of sorts, but no sidewalks full of people watching or children scrambling after candy. So here are some memories from parades of recent years. No, it's not the same. But, does it really look much different year to year? The fact that it's what town residents have come to expect is part of the joy of tradition.  We are requesting you share YOUR photos of today's celebrations in the era of COVID-19 to help us document history. 

