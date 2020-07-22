Kecia Fox is the new interim Anacortes High School principal.
Fox, who currently serves as the high school’s assistant principal and the principal of Cap Sante High School, is moving into the AHS leadership role for this school year. A search for a permanent replacement will happen in the spring, with opportunities for community member and student feedback, according to the district.
The principal position was previously held by Jon Ronngren, who left the district in June for a job at the Mount Vernon School District.
Fox has served as the AHS assistant principal for six years and as an administrator at Cap Sante for four years.
“I believe that Kecia fits the vision of how the staff would like the school to grow and shift, especially as we tackle new challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, promoting a vision of racial and socio-economic equity, and ongoing budget constraints,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a release from the district. “I appreciate the collaborative approach she brings to her leadership style.”
The district originally opened the position to applicants, but didn’t receive a
good response because of timing and the COVID-19 pandemic, Irish said. So, he and his team decided to move forward with an interim director and try again in the spring, he said at a School Board meeting July 15.
An interim person to take over Fox’s responsibilities as a leader at Cap Sante and assistant principal at AHS will be hired or moved up from within the organization, he said.
In addition to her administrator positions, Fox has taught Spanish and language arts at the secondary level, as well as fourth and sixth grades. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Washington. She is currently pursuing a doctorate at UW.
Since she took over at Cap Sante, the school has achieved its highest graduation rate to date.
“I look forward to this new opportunity and am excited to face a challenging year,” Fox said in the district’s release. “I am proud of the relationships I have built with students and staff and am committed to continuing our culture of collaboration and high-quality teaching and learning for all.”
