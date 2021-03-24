While the COVID-19 pandemic forced adjustments and restrictions in many areas, the Anacortes Community Forest Lands has seen a surge in visitors, likely spurred on by social distancing measures and the change to get out of the house.
“I can’t tell you how many times I saw cars overflowing in the parking lot,” said Asa Deane, executive director of Friends of the Forest, which is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
The increased activity and the challenges of the pandemic have made a big impact on the Friends of the Forest group, and Deane said 2021 will be its “most ambitious year yet.”
He described some of those plans at the group’s annual meeting earlier this month.
A large part of the Friends of the Forest is its educational mission, and with limits on gatherings, Forest Educator Beck Pittman created videos, lesson plans and a training program for adults to teach kids outside.
Pittman “did wonderful things” since she started last spring, Deane said.
The main goal is to get kids outside and learning, Pittman said.
The Forest Discovery Day Camp for ages 7 to 12 has been expanded from just summer to year-round.
So far, the lessons to third-graders have been over Zoom, though Pittman is preparing to have small-group trips to the forest in April and May. A similar program for kindergartners was supposed to start in 2020, but will be delayed until fall, along with a seventh-grade program.
The third-graders have been curious as they learn about concepts such as the food chain and population dynamics, sometimes through games.
A partnership with Fidalgo Nature School’s Small Wonders program to get parents and their infants out in the forest lands already has a waitlist, Deane said. The hope is to get multiple groups throughout the year going to have excursions with young children.
While the program offers a glimpse at what a nature preschool is like, it’s also a way for new parents to connect with each other, Pittman said. The group is partnering with the Anacortes Family Center to get kids hiking in the forest at least every month.
“Hopefully we spur environmentally minded behaviors in our young ones,” Pittman said.
Not all of the expansions are in youth education, however.
A new full-time outreach and development coordinator should be announced soon, Deane said. This coordinator will be in charge of event planning, communication, the volunteer program and outreach to donors and visitors.
Though Deane knows that visitors increased last year, the numbers and where they came from is unknown. This new coordinator will help collect data by surveying visitors and counting cars so the group can better understand who is using the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
A partnership with Parks and Recreation will bring a new Trail Ambassadors program, which will train volunteers in forest ecology to provide visitors with information about safe navigation while hiking and the local flora and fauna.
Having someone out interacting in the forest also means another set of eyes for Parks and Recreation, whether that’s finding downed trees or educating visitors on trail regulations.
The Friends of the Forest will also work with an ecologist to designate an area as a wildlife corridor around the forest lands, to help make sure animals have safe movement and forest populations stay healthy.
Pittman has also been leading the Naturalist Club, which has been featuring virtual classes with special guests on topics like navigation, birding and photography.
Community hikes will begin again this week with the first of the year meeting at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Deane said there will be at least two hikes a month, depending on community interest.
After a surge in outdoor recreation due to the pandemic, Deane hopes to be ready to bring in even more visitors to the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, whether old or new.
“I’m excited to get back in action after COVID-19,” he said.
