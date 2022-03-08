Local environmental nonprofit Friends of the Forest has plans to continue expanding and adding community programs in 2022.
Friends of the Forest is collaborating with Transition Fidalgo on an internship program that gives Anacortes High School students the chance to take part in forest monitoring in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, said Asa Deane, executive director of Friends of the Forest.
The internships will focus on waterway data collection in the ACFL and scientific report construction for Friends of the Forest and Transition Fidalgo to use.
“It’s starting small this year,” Deane said. “We have just two interns, and we’re hoping to build on that as we move forward over the years.”
Friends of the Forest also hopes to start an educational kindergarten program previously slated to start in 2020.
The new programs are part of an effort to expand the group of students Friends of the Forest is working with, after having run programs with third and seventh graders for almost 30 years, Deane said.
“The whole idea is just educating the youth because they are the ones that are going to be moving on to be responsible and be the stewards as they move forward,” Deane said.
As the number of forest users increases with a growing population in Anacortes, Friends of the Forest is trying to find ways to educate as many people as possible, especially new forest users, Deane said.
In 2021, the organization fulfilled its goal of hiring a full-time outreach and development coordinator, Ashleigh Ellsworth-Keller, who oversaw the first year of the Trails Ambassador program.
The program stations volunteers on the busiest trails during the summer to educate forest users on rules, regulations and how to use the forest safely and respectfully. Friends of the Forest will continue the program in 2022.
“(Volunteers) were able to connect with so many people out there and not only convey information to them, but also receive information as well,” Deane said. “We’re able to start learning about where people are coming from, what kind of activities they are coming out to the forest for, (and) how they are learning about how to navigate and … be in the forest.”
Friends of the Forest is hoping to build on existing community science efforts as well by beginning a new program involving the collection of water quality data at Big Beaver Pond.
In 2021, Friends of the Forest restarted its community hikes, which had been on pause for about a year and a half, and expanded its collaboration with the Anacortes Family Center to hold monthly outings year-round.
