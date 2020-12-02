2000-2013: Water treatment plant sampling data report no detectable levels of PCBs in city drinking water.
March 2013: Building of new water treatment plant completed on Riverbend Road in Mount Vernon, adjacent to the former treatment plant, built in 1970. Project cost: $56 million. The former plant is decommissioned.
January 2015: Soil samples show contaminants at former plant site. Arsenic and PCBs are found in soil at the exterior concrete walls of the filtration basin, sedimentation basin and administration building. PCBs and PAHs — polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — are found along an exterior wall of the sedimentation basin. Lead is found in paint samples from the old administration building.
The city hires the Seattle-based law firm Foster Pepper (now Foster Garvey) for guidance.
2015, 2016, 2017: The city’s annual water department reports make no mention of PCBs at the former plant.
March 30, 2017: Intertox submits a report to the city, in which it finds low risk of cancer from exposure to PCBs at the former plant.
April 24, 2017: The city announces to the public that it has asked the state Department of Ecology for assistance in forming a safe strategy for site cleanup and building demolition. It is the first time the discovery of contaminants is disclosed to the public. The city launches a city website, SafeandCleanWater.com, developed by Gallatin Public Affairs, a public relations firm.
Aug. 28, 2019: The city and Ecology sign an order outlining how the city will address the contamination, requiring a remedial investigation/feasibility study and a draft cleanup action plan.
March 16 to April 14, 2020: Ecology and the city collect public comment on the preferred plan: contaminated soil will be excavated and trucked to a permitted landfill, and the sedimentation and filtration basins will be demolished. Other decommissioned plant structures that are not sources of PCBs — the former clear well and the administration building — will be demolished as needed.
March 23, 2020: Public meeting takes place online.
May 4-8, 2020: Cris Matthews with Ecology signs the remedial investigation/feasibility study.
To come: Ecology will select the cleanup action for public review. The public will be invited to comment sometime in early 2021, Matthews told the American in November. Once a legal agreement is made with the city, he expects cleanup will take place in 2021.
