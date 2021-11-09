The Anacortes High School girls cross country team hit the trail hard Saturday, bringing home a second-place victory from the state competition.
The Anacortes girls team finished in second place with a team score of 65, just behind Sehome with 64 points.
Junior Jessica Frydenlund took the top spot, with a time of 17 minutes, 58.7 seconds.
“It felt amazing,” she said following the race.
Her time was faster than her average but not her personal record, she said. The course had more hills and was more difficult than she expected.
“As I started in the final lap, I was feeling really tired and I started to slow down,” she said. “Then, I heard my coach’s voice. That made me pick it up, and I think that’s what made me win.”
She will be back on the team next year and said running is something that helps her challenge herself.
“I hate it in the moment, but once it’s done I feel really good that I pushed myself,” she said.
Frydenlund is a really special athlete, coach Brad Templeton said. She has shown great improvement since her freshman year, when she earned 29th in the state.
“She has grown by leaps and bounds every year,” Templeton said. “She has so much to learn, and there is so much improvement to come. It’s been a unique pleasure to coach her so far.”
Other Anacortes runners who raced at state were sophomore Carolyn Chambers (16th place finish, 19:43.9), senior Caitlin Brar (17th, 19:46.3), sophomore Casey Lemrick (24th, 12:10.5), senior Ally Cutter (37th, 20:51.6), freshman Dylan Willingham (70th, 21:43) and senior Avery Fogle (105th, 22:19.3).
The results were exciting, though not as much as they could have been, Templeton said. The team was consistently ranked No. 1 in the state all year and has beaten Sehome a few times this year, only to fall to them in the final race.
Still, their second-place spot was just a point or two away from the top team, he said.
“A lot of teams don’t get that opportunity,” Frydenlund said.
A few team members couldn’t compete at state, which hurt the team’s chances for the final race, Templeton said.
“They better watch out for us next year,” he said.
The boys team did not qualify this year, but two of its runners did.
Sophomore Parker Mong finished in 37th place with a time of 17:14.5. Senior Travis Laisure finished 50th with a time of 17:26.2.
The boys raced spectacularly, Templeton said. Laisure worked hard to make it to state his senior year.
“He got to have this experience at the culmination of his career, and he did really well,” Templeton said.
Mong, too, worked hard and earned an individual spot at state as a sophomore, even though the team didn’t.
“I’m expecting big things from him next year,” he said.
Mong isn’t the only bright spot when looking forward, he said. Next year’s team is poised to be strong on both sides, Templeton said.
