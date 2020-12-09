A Joplin, Missouri, fatal-stabbing suspect who was arrested in January 2019 in Anacortes has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his home state.
Michael James Osborne, 35, had been charged with first-degree murder and faced a possible life sentence. He accepted a plea agreement Nov. 2 that allowed him to plead guilty to the lesser charge, according to the Missouri Courts online database. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14, according to the database.
Osborne stabbed Shawn Rockers in the chest on Jan. 11, 2019, in Joplin after an altercation then fled the state. U.S. marshals tracked him to Anacortes and, with Anacortes police, arrested him at the Salvation Army shelter here.
