Whitney Early Childhood Education Center students earned $5,000 for their school this month by getting together and running as fast as they could.
The youngest Anacortes School District students joined other Anacortes School District students, staff and community members for the annual Fueling Education 5K Fun Run and Walk event Sept. 15.
Poor weather loomed (after having to cancel the event last year because of a storm), but everything turned out beautifully on the morning of the race, said Marta McClintock, with the Anacortes Schools Foundation.
“It went really well,” she said.
The Schools Foundation hosts the event with help from main sponsor Shell Puget Sound Refinery.
About 250 people participated this year, with about 100 registering the day of the event.
“We ran out of race forms,” she said. “It was a great event with great participation.”
The refinery grants $5,000 to the school that has the highest percentage turnout on the day of the race. So, even though Whitney students didn’t show up in the biggest number, that school had the highest percentage of turnout for their school, McClintock said.
They will get to vote on how to use that money at their school.
The foundation handed out several other prizes to participants, McClintock said.
The fun run is one of the foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year. It brought in $45,000 total, including the $5,000 for Whitney.
That money will go toward Project Impact (a new summer learning project), toward STEM programming for kids and toward scholarships.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.