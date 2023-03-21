Skate Park

A skate park improvement would mean the removal of the current park and installation of a new one. The design of the new park is based on feedback from area skaters.

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

The Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project is making a final push for fundraising, and the City of Anacortes is moving forward with the project.

The bid package is going out this week, city Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said at a fundraiser March 18.


