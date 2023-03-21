The Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project is making a final push for fundraising, and the City of Anacortes is moving forward with the project.
The bid package is going out this week, city Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said at a fundraiser March 18.
The project will bring a complete renovation to the current skate park, with new features and an added pump track, as well as a new parking lot.
Some work, like that on the existing parking lot, will be done by city crews, Vaux said.
The city is moving forward even though the entire fundraising goal isn't yet met because this group is full of energy and dedicated to raising the funds, he said.
Originally, the project was expected to cost $700,000, but the addition of the pump track pushed it to $1.13 million, said Rachel Muntean, who owns Trinity Skate and is an organizer with the fundraising mission. The pump track and some other features were added after community information sessions gathered more input.
Grindline Skateparks completed the design with that feedback, Muntean said.
"They did a really exquisite job," she said.
The project is set to be a fantastic community hub, Vaux said. Former Mayor Laurie Gere is leading the charge to put a youth center next to where the skate park is going in, he said.
The goal is to finish the park before next winter, Muntean said. It will be an important addition to the town and a healthy outlet for skaters as well as a tourist attraction, she said.
Large grants and donations have come in throughout the process, including one $500,000 donation. The project received a recent $2,500 grant from Soroptimist International of Anacortes, Muntean said.
The group had reached about $900,000 before holding a recent fundraiser that included dinner, live music and raffle prizes. Final numbers for that fundraiser aren't yet available.
The group also is waiting to hear back about other grant applications, Muntean said.
The project will offer sponsorship options if businesses or groups want to pay for and name features in the park. Information on that is at Trinity Skate or anacortesskatepark@gmail.com.
