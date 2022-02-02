Increased challenges, changing guidelines, keeping students in smaller groups and setting up a way for them to virtually learn have all happened at the Anacortes School District in the past two years.
All of those changes brought monetary challenges, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
Since the beginning of 2020, the district has received three Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants totaling more than $3.4 million from the federal government.
The first grant of about $250,000 helped pay for the curriculum for the ASD@Home program, and the second of about $975,000, helped pay for staffing that program.
The ASD@Home program was an answer to many families who said they wanted to stay a part of the Anacortes School District but weren’t comfortable returning to in-person school during the 2020-2021 school year, Irish said. It filled in a need that was unlike any that the district had faced before, he said.
The program is no longer in place because things have changed again, Irish said.
The district received a third grant from the relief fund totaling about $2.2 million. It isn’t all spent yet, but likely will be by the end of this school year, Irish said.
The money is specifically to be used as relief funding to help with instructional loss, staffing and maintenance of Department of Health Guidelines.
A large part of it involved more staff. The district hired an additional nurse and added staff to help with contact tracing. It now has hired a permanent substitute teacher for each of the schools. Every day, at least one teacher or staff member has been absent due to COVID-19 or other issues.
Substitutes are hard to find right now but are now needed more than ever, Irish said.
The district is spending more on substitutes than it ever has, since teachers with exposures or who are sick need to stay home, Executive Director of Finance Mike Sullivan said.
“It has helped us keep our schools open,” he said.
The district has been averaging 30 or 40 staff members out each day of its staff of 400, Irish said.
The district is also hiring and putting in place extra paraeducators and other staff members to help with instructional needs, Irish said. Those staff members are there to keep groups small and help students with the learning loss they suffered during the last two years of the pandemic, which included virtual instruction in the 2020-2021 school year.
Every Department of Health guideline requires extra staffing, Irish said. Extra staff and supervision is needed for the lunchroom, in transportation and at recess, all the time.
The district is lucky that enrollment remained about the same as last year, Sullivan said. When enrollment drops, so does state funding.
At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, enrollment dropped by 200 students. In any other year, that would have meant a cut to staff, Irish said. The challenges of the pandemic meant everyone was needed, though, Irish said. The federal relief funding helped the district maintain its staffing levels.
Once the relief funding runs out, the district will need to determine what to do next. It is looking for grants to help cover te extra staffing costs, Irish said.
Unlike levy funding, relief funding is for one-time expenses, Irish said. Levy funding, which voters will decide on next week, pay for ongoing programs.
