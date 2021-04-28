If approved, the City of Anacortes will use its annual allocation of federal block grant funding to re-roof Harbor House apartments, support case management services for families and single women staying at the Anacortes Family Center shelter.
The city will also borrow against future block grant funds to pay the pre-construction costs for the early childhood learning center at the family center’s proposed apartments, The Landing, on 26th Street.
Public comment on the proposed plan will be accepted by the city Planning Department until May 5. A final presentation before the City Council is scheduled for May 10. The plan will then be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding comes from the federal Community Development Block Grant. CDBG funds can be used for affordable housing, anti-poverty programs and infrastructure development. Anacortes expects to receive $114,395 this year, Planning Director Don Measamer said.
No public comments had been submitted regarding the city’s CDBG plan as of Monday.
Only Council member Carolyn Moulton commented about the proposed plan.
“I believe this funding will definitely help individuals and families from becoming homeless and help support our at-risk population by helping them have healthy living accommodations,” she said. “Replacement of the (Harbor House) roof and help for the Anacortes Family Center helps individuals and helps all of us as a community.”
If approved by Housing and Urban Development, the city would spend $100,000 to reroof Harbor House and $14,395 to support case management services at the family center. The city would take out a $150,000 loan, repaid with future CDBG funds, to pay the pre-construction costs of an early childhood education center at The Landing. Pre-construction costs, according to the city’s plan, include loan and appraisal fees, architectural and structural design services, and administration and staff time.
Housing and Urban Development allows cities to borrow up to five times their allocation and to repay it using future CDBG funding. That means Anacortes could borrow up to $571,975 on its 2021 allocation of $114,395.
The Harbor House has 50 apartments and 60 residents, mostly people with physical challenges or income levels that would otherwise put housing out of reach.
The Anacortes Family Center provides services for approximately 200 individuals, primarily single women and families with children.
The early childhood education center at The Landing will be open to the public and will give children a head start on learning so they are well prepared to enter the education system.
