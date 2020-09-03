Per Kefgen takes the Tommy Thompson Train on a test run in 2015 with Kyle Irving (also in the train) and Brooks Middleton (not pictured). Bret Iwan, a train enthusiast from Lincoln, California, hopes to acquire the train and move it to Lincoln as a working attraction. A local non-profit hopes to keep it in Anacortes and operate it here. The City Council may vote on the train's future Sept. 8. (File photo)