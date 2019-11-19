A spill of several gallons of crude oil into Fidalgo Bay from a barge Friday night was contained and cleaned up by 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the command team managing the spill.
Twenty gallons of oil leaked onto the barge docked at the Shell Puget Sound Oil Refinery, with five gallons reaching the water.
Refinery workers identified the spill at 11:30 p.m. Friday and immediately stopped the oil transfer and all operations on the barge, the refinery reported Saturday. The source of the spill was identified to be a pressure relief valve on the barge, according to the refinery.
The Unified Command team was formed after the spill was detected to oversee cleanup. The team was made up of the U.S. Coast Guard, the state Department of Ecology, Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, the Lummi Nation, Crowley Maritime and Shell.
During the oil transfer, there was a floating containment boom around the barge to contain the source of the leak, the refinery reported. A secondary boom was added for more protection after the spill.
The Unified Command inspected the barge Sunday morning and determined that “all recoverable product has been removed from the water and waste materials have been properly disposed.”
The effort was aided by having plans to refer to for situations like this, said Suzanne Lagoni, public information officer for the Unified Command.
“It was discovered quickly, the plans were in place, it all worked and it was a very small amount of oil that needed to be cleaned up,” she said. “None of the five gallons got outside the boom.”
There have been no injuries reported, nor impact to wildlife or shellfish. The root cause of the spill will be investigated.
