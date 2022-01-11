...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
.Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow
levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of
Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5
inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and
Southern Cascades.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing
off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could
begin tonight and Wednesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH WEDNESDAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED
THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday with
another 1 to 3 inches in the lowlands. This amount of rain will
put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased
threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
