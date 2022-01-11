The City of Anacortes crews will not collect garbage on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

They will collect both Monday and Tuesday customers on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Waste Management will follow the same schedule for recycling and yard waste.

The City Council will also not meet Jan. 17, in observance of the holiday.

Mayor Matt Miller encouraged community service on Monday, in King’s honor.

