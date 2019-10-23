A gas leak at the Anacortes High School construction site means students are being kept inside, according to a statement from Superintendent Mark Wenzel. The leak should be fixed in a couple of hours.
Wind is blowing the leak toward Rice Field and students are in "Shelter in Place" mode, Wenzel wrote. That means any schools in the vicinity of AHS will keep the students inside until the leak is fixed, as requested by the Anacortes Fire Department.
Island View Elementary will keep its students inside for recess as a precaution.
Students that normally walk back and forth between AHS and Anacortes Middle School for classes will not do so today, they will stay in their respective schools, Wenzel wrote. All other operations will continue as normal inside the building. The district is providing lunch to AHS and AMS students.
The district is asking parents not to approach the building.
This story is being updated.
