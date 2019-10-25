The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ballots must deposited in a ballot dropbox by 8 p.m. that day, or postmarked and mailed by that day.
On the ballot in Anacortes, on Guemes Island and on South Fidalgo Island: state senator from the 40th Legislative District, four positions on the Anacortes City Council, three positions on the Anacortes School Board, two positions on the Hospital District Board of Commissioners, two Anacortes Port Commission positions, a position on the boards of Fire District 11 in Anacortes and Fire District 17 on Guemes Island, a position on the boards of Cemetery District 2 in Anacortes and Cemetery District 3 on Guemes Island, and three positions on the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Board of Commissioners.
Of 19 positions on the ballot, 12 candidates are unopposed. But one of those unopposed candidates — Bonnie Bowers, likely the next port commissioner from Position 4 — said she hopes that doesn’t deter residents from voting. She quoted Thomas Jefferson: “We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
“I’m not worried about a low voter turnout,” said Bowers, retired Anacortes police chief. “What worries me is when we’re not engaged in the process. I get that we’re busy raising families and working hard and don’t pay as much attention as we can, but everyone gets the voters’ pamphlets. Everyone has access to that. So I’m hoping everyone participates (and votes).”
Ballot dropbox locations
Ballot dropboxes are located at:
• Anacortes Public Library (behind the library, near the drive-up book-drop)
1220 10th St.
• Skyline Beach Club
6041 Sands Way
Voter registration
If you are not registered in the state and are registering for the first time, you may register in person at the county Elections Department up to 8 p.m. on election day. The Elections Department is located at 700 S. Second St., Room 201 (corner of Second and Kincaid), Mount Vernon. You can also request a registration form by calling 360-416-1702.
Candidates and measures
The voters’ pamphlet is available at https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/VP.htm. Profiles of candidates in local contested races can be found on goanacortes.com. Search “Candidate profile”. For the candidates’ responses to the Anacores American’s questionnaires, search “Candidate Q&A”.
Election night coverage
goanacortes.com will post stories Election Night. Foll0w-up stories and updated results will be posted the following day on goanacortes.com and published in the Nov. 13 Anacortes American.
