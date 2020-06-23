Anacortes City Councilman Anthony Young read George Floyd's last words, presented in poetic form, at the Juneteenth observance at Causland Park in Anacortes.
The Bitter Poetry of America | “Mama” by George Floyd
It’s my face, man.
I didn’t do nothing serious, man.
Please.
Please.
Please, I can’t breathe.
Please, man.
Please, somebody.
Please, man.
I can’t breathe.
I can’t … breathe.
Please.
Man, can’t breathe.
My face.
Just get up.
I can’t breathe.
Please.
A knee on my neck.
I can’t breathe.
I will.
I can’t move.
Mama.
Mama.
I can’t.
My knee.
My neck.
I’m through.
Through.
I’m claustrophobic.
My stomach hurts.
My neck hurts.
Everything hurts.
Some water or something.
Please.
Please.
I can’t breathe, officer.
Don’t kill me.
They’re going to kill me, man.
Come on, man.
I can’t breathe.
I cannot breathe.
They’re going to kill me.
They’re going to kill me.
I can’t breathe.
I can’t breathe.
Please, sir.
Please.
Please.
Please.
I can’t breathe.
Then he shut his eyes. George Floyd was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
