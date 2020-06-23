0624 george floyd

Black Lives Matter sign, with depiction of George Floyd, by Shay Quigley of Anacortes. 

Anacortes City Councilman Anthony Young read George Floyd's last words, presented in poetic form, at the Juneteenth observance at Causland Park in Anacortes.  

The Bitter Poetry of America | “Mama” by George Floyd

It’s my face, man.

I didn’t do nothing serious, man.

Please.

Please.

Please, I can’t breathe.

Please, man.

Please, somebody.

Please, man.

I can’t breathe.

I can’t … breathe.

Please.

Man, can’t breathe.

My face.

Just get up.

I can’t breathe.

Please.

A knee on my neck.

I can’t breathe.

I will.

I can’t move.

Mama.

Mama.

I can’t.

My knee.

My neck.

I’m through.

Through.

I’m claustrophobic.

My stomach hurts.

My neck hurts.

Everything hurts.

Some water or something.

Please.

Please.

I can’t breathe, officer.

Don’t kill me.

They’re going to kill me, man.

Come on, man.

I can’t breathe.

I cannot breathe.

They’re going to kill me.

They’re going to kill me.

I can’t breathe.

I can’t breathe.

Please, sir.

Please.

Please.

Please.

I can’t breathe.

Then he shut his eyes. George Floyd was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

