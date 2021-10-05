Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Gere proclaims Monday, Oct. 11, Indigenous Peoples Day in Anacortes
Monday will be a day to honor the Coast Salish people, including the Samish and Swinomish tribes, according to the City of Anacortes.
Mayor Laurie Gere declared this coming Monday, Oct. 11, Indigenous Peoples Day.
The federal government recognizes Columbus Day, but the state of Washington does not, Gere said in her proclamation. Instead, the city “recognizes that the indigenous people of the lands that would have been known as the Americas have these lands since time immemorial,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation honors the people and takes a stand against prejudice and discrimination against them.
City Council member Anthony Young said it was heartwarming to hear the proclamation.
The city should be taking steps to make sure the voices of indigenous people are heard and that they can tell their story, he said.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said she also wanted to note the environmental element and the responsibility the city has to work to preserve these indigenous lands.
