Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere's announcement Feb. 18 that she will not seek a third term puts in motion several potential leadership changes. On the ballot this year: mayor and four of seven City Council positions.
Councilman Ryan Walters registered his candidacy for mayor with the state Political Disclosure Commission on Feb. 18, but said he would make a formal announcement by month’s end. No others had registered candidacies for mayor as of this morning.
If Walters runs for mayor and is not elected, he'll still have two years left in his council term. Councilman Matt Miller, who is considering running for mayor, must decide whether to file for mayor or for reelection to the council. His council term ends on Dec. 31.
"I've had people ask me about that long prior to Laurie's decision," Miller said Feb. 21. "My answer usually is I'm not looking for a 24/7 job. I had one of those for 22 years. I like my part-time service to the city, but I won't close the door to [running for mayor] because I do care about Anacortes, I do care about Anacortes' future. I do have service in my bones." (Miller is a retired Navy commander who served as executive officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island).
Should Walters be elected, the City Council would appoint someone to complete his two-year term. That means the city would have a new mayor and at least one new council member in 2022. And the Samish Indian Nation would lose a key department head. Walters, Samish’s planning director, said he would have to resign that position to serve as a full-time mayor.
The primary election is Aug. 3, and the general election on Nov. 2. The mayor is the full-time chief executive officer of the city, is elected to a four-year term and is paid $94,000 to $113,000 a year based on step increases. City Council members are elected to four-year terms and each receive a monthly stipend of $1,200.
“It was a hard decision,” Gere told the American after sending an email announcement. “There is a time to do things and there’s a time to let go, and I do love the job. … I always thought I would stay two or three terms.”
She said she decided to announce her plans now in fairness to potential candidates. Announcing her decision now will allow “new leaders to emerge and serve. We’ve got an incredible community that’s engaged. … It’s an incredible opportunity and it’s an incredible town.”
Gere said she would be ready to make a smooth transition for the next mayor. She said she told her staff and the council of the decision before she sent her statement to the newspaper.
”I’m excited for Anacortes and our future,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of good work in the last few years.”
Gere owns Gere-A-Deli in Old Town Anacortes. Before serving as mayor, she served on the local Hospital District Board of Commissioners, as a city planning commissioner and as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce. She was first elected mayor in 2013, defeating incumbent Dean Maxwell 62.11% to 37.89%. She was unopposed in her bid for a second term four years later.
Her election was groundbreaking. Gere is the 45th person — and only the second woman — to serve as mayor in the city’s 130-year history, Councilwoman Bettye Bryant served as mayor from 1977-78 when the city had a council-manager form of government and the mayor was selected by the council. The city now has a mayor-council form of government and the mayor is directly elected by voters. Gere is the first woman directly elected as mayor.
During Gere’s tenure, the city built a new water treatment plant and added a second water pipeline to the plant from the Skagit River. The city began a series of improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and its outfall on Guemes Channel to keep the plant from being overwhelmed during storm events. The city embarked on an aggressive schedule to improve city streets and built several roundabouts designed to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists and pedestrians.
Gere said her signature achievement was the launch of the city’s municipal fiber internet service.
A major challenge during her tenure: the discovery of toxic contamination at the former water treatment plant. She hired an outside law firm to hire consultants on the city’s behalf to determine the level of contamination and possible ways to clean it up. By the time she notified the public of the contamination, two years had passed and the city had spent $1.4 million.
“We didn’t brief the community at the time because we didn’t understand exactly what we were dealing with,” Gere said in a Dec. 20 Anacortes American story. “We immediately reported it to all our state and federal agencies … and then we started working with the experts. And as soon as we understood what we had, we notified the public.”
In the same story, Councilman Miller defended Gere’s decisions, but also said he would have been preferred that the entire process had been discussed in public. Doing so would have given the council more of a say on contracts and expenses.
“Being overly cautious and overly sensitive to the fact that it’s something the city hadn’t dealt with before probably cost us a lot more money than we needed to spend,” he said.
Gere responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic, working with the City Council to freeze hiring, defer expenses, and support various measures — including business-assistance grant programs developed by the city’s Planning, Community & Economic Development Department — to help the community ride out the pandemic’s economic storm. She also provided COVID-19 updates every Wednesday on Channel 10.
In the end, the city finished 2020 better than expected: tax revenues matched or exceeded the budget in all areas except three, and 2021 budget levels resemble those of just a few years ago.
Walters, currently the longest-serving member of the City Council, said he is “enormously grateful” for Gere’s service as mayor.
“I think Laurie has turned around a lot of the city’s performance,” he said. “She came into office with no reserves in the retail water utility but substantial deferred maintenance, including the three-million-gallon water tank on Whistle Lake Road. We had $60 million worth of deferred maintenance on our streets throughout town, and while that’s a big hole to dig out of, we have turned the ship around and now we’re making progress.”
Walters said Gere is a consensus builder.
“She’s diplomatic. She makes people feel at ease. She makes people feel welcome. She knows what she wants to accomplish but she’s not going steamroll you to get there. She’s going to work with you.”
Tom Wooten, chairman of the Samish Indian Nation, which is headquartered in Anacortes, agreed.
“It has been a privilege and a honor to be working with Mayor Gere,” he said Sunday. “Her leadership and dedication to our city has been showcased in our collective fight against COVID-19. The Samish Nation has a unique relationship with Anacortes in our shared history and concern for our city and surroundings.”
He added, “Mayor Gere, soon to go back to being just Laurie again, I know in her heart she will always care about our fine city.”
Also on the ballot
The following positions are on the ballot in 2021.
- Anacortes: mayor and council positions 4, 5, 6 and 7.
- Hospital District: commissioner positions 2 and 3.
- Cemetery District 2 (Anacortes): commissioner position 1.
- Cemetery District 3 (Guemes Island): commissioner position 1.
- Fidalgo Park and Recreation District: commissioner positions 3 and 5.
- Fire Protection District 11 (Lake Erie): commissioner position 3.
- Fire Protection District 17 (Guemes Island): commissioner positions 2 and 3.
- Port of Anacortes: commissioner positions 1, 2 and 5.
- Anacortes School Board: director positions 1 and 2.
