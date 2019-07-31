Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. or deposited into a ballot dropbox by 8 p.m. that day.
Election results will be posted on goanacortes.com and on the Skagit County Elections Office website.
On the ballot are offices with three or more candidates. The two top finishers will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
On the primary election ballot: state senator from the 40th District, Anacortes City Council Position 2, and Anacortes School Board Position 4.
Ballot drop boxes are located at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St. (behind the library near the drive-up book-drop); and Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
Additional races on the November general election ballot will be: Anacortes City Council positions 1, 3 and 6; Anacortes School Board positions 3 and 5; Hospital District positions 4 and 5; Anacortes Port Commission positions 3 and 4; Fire District 11 Commission position 1; Fire District 17 Commission position 1; Cemetery District 2 Commission position 2; Cemetery District 3 Commission position 2; and Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District Commission positions 1, 2 and 4.
Primary election voter turnout in Skagit has been low in non-presidential election years: 28.7% in 2017, 20.2% in 2015, 43.5% in 2013, 33% in 2011, 27.7% in 2009. Port Commissioner Joe Verdoes, who is running unopposed for reelection, encouraged voters to get to know the candidates and the jobs they seek.
The winners of the general election will make decisions on the public’s behalf regarding public services, hospital care, economic development, fire protection, and recreation.
“I’m a 100 percent voter all the time, so it’s kind of instinctive in me to vote,” he said. “There are interesting things happening in Anacortes. If you have an opinion, one way to express that is by voting.”
He added, “If you don’t vote, you’re letting other people make decisions for you.”
New election laws
The following election laws took effect July 1, according to the Skagit County Elections Office:
• Voters may now register to vote in person up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
• Electronic registrations (Motor Voter, online, etc.) must be submitted no later than eight days prior to an election.
• Registrations submitted through the postal mail must be received by an elections official no later than eight days prior to an election.
• Future voters age 16 and 17 may now register to vote; their registration is kept “on hold” until the voter is 18.
