The Anacortes High School girls soccer team has gone through a lot this season. In a year already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the small squad has seen multiple injuries and illnesses pull players from the field.
Still, this group has continued to improve, grow and show up to play, Coach Gretchen Hanson said. Some younger players are playing on a varsity team for the first time.
“In spite of all that, we have the best record we’ve ever had in the regular season,” she said. “We also have the best chance to show well at districts.”
The girls lost to Burlington-Edison 2-0 Tuesday, Oct. 19, but then picked up a 5-0 win over Sedro-Woolley Thursday, Oct. 21, to put their record at 8-2-3 for the year as of Monday.
The girls’ last game of the regular season was Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
They find out today if they will need to play Thursday night in a district play-in game before district play officially starts up Saturday.
The state competition, if the team qualifies, is Nov. 19-20 in Shoreline.
At the Oct. 21 game, Sammy Dziminowicz scored twice, while Reese Morgenthaler, Breann Morgenthaler and Morgan Berard each scored once for Anacortes.
Dziminowicz, a senior, said she hit three goals with free kicks, though one was pulled back. It was a record for her in terms of scoring, and she counts it among her highlights for the season.
Several team members thought back to their own highlight, the 4-2 win over Bellingham on Sept. 9.
“It was a great game,” junior Emma Foley said. “We really connected on the field and had a great comeback.”
That connection on the field is really something that contributes to the success the girls have found so far this season, many of the girls said at practice last week.
There are three seniors on the team this year, plus one freshman and two sophomores. The others are juniors who have been playing together since they started in the city youth league.
“We really get each other on the field,” Reese Morgenthaler, a sophomore, said.
The team has gone through a lot, been separated and injured, but now players are coming back together, joined by new players on the field.
“It makes our team even more complete,” she said.
Junior Gessica Oliver said they aren’t just teammates.
“Our teammates are our family at this point,” she said. “We are all so close, we get to be with our friends and our family at the same time.”
Madison Wakefield, a junior, said she thinks of soccer as a great getaway, mostly because of who she gets to play with.
“It’s a great way to connect with other people and have some fun,” she said.
Fai Puengpoh is a senior and a team captain this year.
“We’re doing really great as a team this year,” she said.
The girls are performing well on the field and showing they can stand up to the other teams in their conference.
Coach Hanson is looking forward to what comes next.
This whole season has been a focus on the words: love, grow, serve and compete, Hanson said. One emphasis of this team is being a good person first and a good athlete second, she said.
Working on improving as a team and as a unit, instead of just focusing on wins, has led to success.
“We are a unit that continues to grow and love each other on and off the field,” she said.
The team is in a tough conference, so it’s going into district play in the middle of the pack and a bit of an underdog.
“I am excited to see how far they can go,” she said.
Dziminowicz, one of three seniors, said this isn’t where her soccer journey ends.
She watched her brother play soccer growing up, plus her mom is from England, so soccer has always been an important part of life in the family.
She is headed overseas next year, with her eye on playing for a new school, possibly in Wales or England.
“It’s going to be an exciting adventure,” she said.
