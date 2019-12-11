By Briana Alzola
On large vessels making their way through the Arctic Sea north of Siberia last month, a group of scientists looked for one thing — ice.
Specifically, sea ice that is big enough piece for a large vessel full of scientists to dock against it and conduct environmental research for over a year. The ship will remain against the ice by freezing to it, with teams of scientists spending a few months at a time on board the ship.
“It will be a sort of floating laboratory,” said Anacortes scientist William Shaw, who was onboard one of the ships searching for ice.
In an effort led by German scientists from the Alfred Wegener Institute, the MOSAiC Expedition brought together about 70 scientists from around the world for the initial trip to explore the Arctic waters and set up instruments to study changing temperatures in the area.
Researchers will come and go from the German ship over the next year, and hundreds of scientists will contribute to the project. According to the website for the expedition, the goal is to “take the closest look ever at the Arctic as the epicenter of global warming and to gain fundamental insights that are key to better understand global climate change.”
As the scientists aboard the German ship Polarstern and the Russian icebreaker Akademik Fedorov headed out from Norway last month, they were on the hunt for ice. They ended up looking further and further North, Shaw said. Unusually hot summers meant the ice had melted more than anticipated.
They were looking for a piece of ice at least a meter thick, so that the equipment set into it could measure atmosphere around the ice for longer.
Shaw, who has made several research trips into the Arctic Sea, said he could see the impact that warmer temperatures have made through the years.
This year, the MOSAiC Expedition scientists worried they would have to travel too far north, with less daylight to get the work done.
Right on the edge of too far, they found their ice.
The team of 70 or so scientists from around the world, about half from Germany, started setting up equipment.
Shaw was part of a team from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, which has been working on equipment to study the temperature of ice and underlying water since the early 2000s.
Their research earned the attention of the German scientists and an invite onto the project, Shaw said. Though they have placed similar equipment before, this was a new level of device, he said.
Shaw and his team placed instruments in the ice about 10 to 15 kilometers from the Polarstern, which will be frozen to the ice for a year. The instruments can run for several years and provide more geographical context for the data being observed aboard the Polarstern, he said.
“We get them set up, and then they can run by themselves for years at a time,” Shaw said.
That research is very intensive, but only for the location of that ship. The instruments put in place by Shaw’s team bring in more information.
This time around, the instruments not only read surface temperature but also extend about 50 meters down into the ocean.
Scientists know the ice is melting, but they need to know by how much and what is causing it, Shaw said. That’s where this data from the deeper ocean will come in.
The warm summer sun traps heat in the water. The ocean retains heat but all of that solar energy is stored up close to the surface. Turbulence lower down can also produce heat.
The goal of the Naval Postgraduate School’s instruments is to find out how much heat is coming from which area.
“We want to know how much is melting from above and how much is melting from below,” Shaw said.
Shaw has made several trips to the Arctic over the years and said things look different now than they did on his first trip in about 2004. In the last 15 years, he’s been to the area six or seven times.
He’s seen polar bears on the ice and met many people. Each trip was different, he said.
Trips like this one, to the Arctic or like his previous trips to the Antarctic, are his favorite part of his jobs. He gets to see new things and meet people who share his interest in environmental issues.
“I like being in the field,” he said. “It’s an adventure.”
Shaw has always been interested in science and math. He wanted to do something that could have an impact on the environment, so at first, he focused on a career in civil and environmental engineering. In college, he befriended some researchers in geophysics who encouraged him to go to graduate school.
There, he started focusing on geophysics and the study of seismology and movement of the Earth’s plates. Then he went to study at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, where he found more passion in the study of the geophysics of the ocean than he did of the land.
His studies led him back to his first passion, using science to help the environment.
He has worked for the Naval Postgraduate School since 2003, and when he moved to Anacortes in 2014 he started working for the school remotely.
Learn more about the expedition at www.mosaic-expedition.org
