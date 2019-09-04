Today is the last day of summer break for Anacortes school children, who head back to classrooms this week.

School starts Thursday for students in first through 12th grade.

Kindergarten classes start Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Schedules for most schools are a little different this year, thanks to later start times at the high school.

Classes at Anacortes High School run from 8:05 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and those at Cap Sante High School run from 8:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. At Anacortes Middle School, classes are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Those at the elementary schools start between 9 and 9:10 a.m. and end between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m.

On early-release Wednesdays, students get out one hour earlier than other days.

