As of March 21, Washington state government will no longer require masks in schools and most indoor spaces, the governor announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, the state's outdoor mask mandate ends Friday, Feb. 18. And the state will stop requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry to large events as of March 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are dropping, and the state thinks the science shows it should be in a place where it can safely start stepping back from mandates, Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Thursday.
The goal is to get hospitalization rates down to 5 per 100,000 people because hospitals can then operate normally, he said. After extensive research and projections based on current data, Inslee said he believes the state will meet that goal on March 21.
“We need to keep the mask mandate in place for the next weeks until we get down to that level,” he said.
That does not mean masks won't be required anywhere.
Masks are still required in healthcare settings and on public transportation, as required by the federal government.
All local health jurisdictions, districts and businesses can make their own decisions on continuing restrictions, he said. Also, any individual wanting to wear a mask can continue to do so, and the state will uphold that right. That means no employer can force employees to go maskless, for example, Inslee said.
Schools will still have ways to keep students self, like safe testing and other measures, Inslee said.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal applauded the schools for the work they’ve done so far in this pandemic and talked about next steps.
Masks were a great thing, especially when they were the only way to keep people safe, he said. Now, there are other tools.
According to the Anacortes School District, masks will be required until March 21 in schools, and then wearing them becomes a personal choice.
Inslee encouraged people to continue staying safe, especially when it comes to relying on vaccines. Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, he said.
Meanwhile, there are still tests available on the sayyescovidtest.org for those who haven’t yet ordered them.
