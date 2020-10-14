Grand View Cemetery, established in 1897, is set to be expanded.
The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to award a contract of $214,304.34 to Tiger Construction, LTD, for expansion of the cemetery, which is expected to take 40 work days. The company’s bid was the lowest of seven submitted, according to Parks Director Jonn Lunsford, whose department manages the cemetery.
The engineer’s estimate was $200,000, according to city documents.
The expansion area is a swath of land within the Grand View boundaries that runs the length of the cemetery and lies between the cemetery and St. Mary’s Church.
Tiger Construction will remove poplar trees and an old access road from the expansion area; install a stormwater system, including a swale; and seed, fertilize and mulch the area.
According to the city website, Grand View Cemetery was established on Aug. 9, 1897 by William and Ernestine Deutsch. The Deutsch family operated the cemetery until it was deeded to the City of Anacortes in 1945. The cemetery has ground burial space, an urn garden, a mausoleum with crypts and cremation niches, and a section with upright monuments.
“We’re making every effort to reach out to neighbors and let them know what’s happening there,” Parks Manager Nicole Johnston said. Neighbors include St. Mary’s Church.
“As you know, there are currently 90 full burial lots and 120 urn lots left, so there’s definitely a need for expansion,” Johnston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.