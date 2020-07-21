The Anacortes Housing Authority is one of 10 local organizations to receive grant funding from Puget Sound Energy to invest in solar installations.
By using green power, the organization will be able to lower operating costs and reduce its use of fossil fuels for energy.
“If we can help these agencies add solar energy to their facilities, we can support their core mission by helping to reduce their costs and provide those savings to the families they serve with renewable energy,” said PSE Director of New Product Development Will Einstein.
Applications for the next round of funding are open until Sept. 4 at pse.com/greenpowergrant.
