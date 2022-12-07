A new grant is helping the Anacortes Fire Department expand its Community Paramedic Program.
Steve Monrad, who heads up the program, said contracts with new professionals will help bring resources directly to the people who need them.
The program launched in July 2021 as a way to reach out to people who are frequent callers to 911 and who need a little extra help, Monrad said.
It recently earned an Alternative Response Team Grant of $40,040 from the Association of Washington Cities. It was one of 14 programs serving 19 cities across the state to earn the grant. The funds are allocated from the state Legislature and the state Health Care Authority and are awarded by the association.
While specifics are still in progress with how that money will be used in Anacortes, Monrad said he knows roughly what it will look like. The Anacortes program will contract with the Anacortes Family Center to bring a street outreach social worker in half-time and a master's-level mental health professional for some hours weekly. That mental health person will have experience in substance abuse and mental health disorders so they can work with people who need of help.
Right now, it's just Monrad in this program, so the additional help can make a difference, he said.
The Community Paramedic Program isn't aimed at one particular group, he said. It works with those who are living on the streets or in vehicles as well as with elderly people who frequently call 911. The program has helped install a ramp of a person who frequently fell, for example, Monrad said.
Island Health also refers people to the program if they are frequently calling for help that could be handled in a different way.
"It's a follow-up on patients they are concerned about and want to have eyes on outside (of the hospital)," he said.
That care looks different based on the different needs people have, Monrad said. His visits and help are tailored to the people who need it.
For now, Monrad is referring people to services at a later date. The grant means that in some cases, he can connect people directly with those resources, he said.
Monrad also serves on an outreach team with the Anacortes Police Department and the Family Center. That team goes out to people who are living in RVs or on the streets to help connect them with help.
"This grant builds off that," he said.
As policing laws have changed, people with behavioral health issues are often handled by paramedics and the fire department, Monrad said. In many cases, the firefighters don't have experience dealing with those issues. Bringing in licensed and trained professionals will improve outcomes for everyone, Monrad said.
This money will provide those services now, and Monrad said he is looking at other funding sources as a backup.
Part of this will be collecting data, which will really help show what kind of difference the program is making, Monrad said.
"I'm really excited about it," he said.
